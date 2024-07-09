Man of Principle Paul Krugman Admits Being HONEST About Biden Was Torture and He Won't Be Doing It Again

Paul Krugman is really upset with journalists and Democrats urging Biden to step out of the race. He claims if they are honest about Biden's obvious cognitive decline they are being petty and campaigning for Trump.

Advertisement

Huh.

And sure, he was honest about Biden ONCE, but he won't do that again because he hated every minute of it.

Huh again.

That he used 'sniping' cracks us TF up.

Settle down, Paul. It's ok.

So, I said what I thought needed saying about Biden, hating every minute as I did. One thing I won’t do, however, is snipe at him if he chooses to stay in. Anyone who does that is in effect campaigning for Trump — and doing so out of sheer pettiness. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 9, 2024

Alrighty then.

Oh, and of course Paul shut down replies on his post as if he knows people will call him out for being full of it. Luckily, he's not bright enough to realize that means people will just quote-tweet him and his ridiculous post will be seen by even more people.

Way to go, Paul.

Telling the truth about Biden was torture for Paul Krugman.



He won't be doing that again. https://t.co/oOp6pQskY4 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) July 9, 2024

Where Krugman admits to lying for Democrats. https://t.co/asFFfTLNE5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 9, 2024

Eh, we knew he was lying for them anyway.

The people who condescended to Republicans for selling out for Trump are now going to explain why they need to sell out for Biden and you should too. https://t.co/heececrxAK — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 9, 2024

Admitting that Biden is senile and needs to step aside while at the same time lecturing those who would dare keep pointing it out.



Quite the knot you've tied there, Paul. https://t.co/CuWnW1Cp2U — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 9, 2024

A man of principles. Two sets of them, in fact. https://t.co/va1e0QikC4 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 9, 2024

Nailed it.

======================================================================

Related:

Wait, WUT? Dems ADMIT Biden Won't ACTUALLY Be In Charge SO You Should Vote for Him annnd We Got Nothin'

TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People from Biden's Implosion is *CHEF'S KISS*

He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It

OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How BAD Things Are for Biden

=======================================================================