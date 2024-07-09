Defenders of Democracy Push Bill to Undermine Co-Equal Branch of Government, Strip Trump...
Man of Principle Paul Krugman Admits Being HONEST About Biden Was Torture and He Won't Be Doing It Again

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on July 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Paul Krugman is really upset with journalists and Democrats urging Biden to step out of the race. He claims if they are honest about Biden's obvious cognitive decline they are being petty and campaigning for Trump.

Huh.

And sure, he was honest about Biden ONCE, but he won't do that again because he hated every minute of it. 

Huh again.

That he used 'sniping' cracks us TF up.

Settle down, Paul. It's ok.

Alrighty then.

Oh, and of course Paul shut down replies on his post as if he knows people will call him out for being full of it. Luckily, he's not bright enough to realize that means people will just quote-tweet him and his ridiculous post will be seen by even more people.

Way to go, Paul.

Eh, we knew he was lying for them anyway.

Nailed it.

