OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

Just when you think things can't get any worse for Joe Biden, they do. At this point we keep waiting for the third or fourth (tenth) shoe to drop ...

Oh, some people might see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez throwing her support behind Old Man River as a good thing but ultimately, it's not for Joe OR for her. It's actually pretty damn funny though, as you can see from her own announcement.

Watch:

JUST IN: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has thrown her support behind President Biden as anti-democracy Democrats try to replace him.



AOC's announcement comes as the media and others are trying to remove the rightful Democratic candidate.



"I have spoken to the president over the… pic.twitter.com/modluiYeOW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2024

Post continues:

AOC's announcement comes as the media and others are trying to remove the rightful Democratic candidate. "I have spoken to the president over the weekend. I have spoken with him extensively. He made clear then, and he has made clear since, that he is in this race." "The matter is closed. He had reiterated that this morning. He has reiterated that to the public. Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race and I support him."

She's spoken to Joe? Did she use puppets and crayons?

Just curious.

AOC defending Biden from the anti-democracy coup-plotters



This Monday just keeps getting better



🍿🍿🍿 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2024

Well, now it's Tuesday and it just keeps getting better as well.

Does AOC not realize that her constituents don’t like Joe Biden and are marching in the streets of NYC calling him, “genocide Joe” 🤣🤣🤣 — DEL (@delinthecity_) July 8, 2024

Guessing they will be more than happy to tell her all about it.

Is she still planning on impeaching SCOTUS? — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) July 8, 2024

Maybe she'll do a rally like she did for Bowman. That should be fun to watch. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 9, 2024

We can only hope.

