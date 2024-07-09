Trans TikToker Targets Kids by Dressing Up As Famed YouTuber ‘Miss Rachel’
OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on July 09, 2024

Just when you think things can't get any worse for Joe Biden, they do. At this point we keep waiting for the third or fourth (tenth) shoe to drop ...

Oh, some people might see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez throwing her support behind Old Man River as a good thing but ultimately, it's not for Joe OR for her. It's actually pretty damn funny though, as you can see from her own announcement.

Watch:

Post continues:

AOC's announcement comes as the media and others are trying to remove the rightful Democratic candidate.

"I have spoken to the president over the weekend. I have spoken with him extensively. He made clear then, and he has made clear since, that he is in this race."

"The matter is closed. He had reiterated that this morning. He has reiterated that to the public. Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race. He is in this race and I support him."

She's spoken to Joe? Did she use puppets and crayons?

Just curious.

Well, now it's Tuesday and it just keeps getting better as well.

Guessing they will be more than happy to tell her all about it.

We can only hope.

