Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's Press Secretaries and LOL

Every once in a while we come across a post on Twitter that makes us sit back and really think for a minute. Not because it's thought-provoking or worthwhile, no no, it's often because the post in question is so monumentally stupid and irrational we're shocked someone actually took the time to post it in the first place.

This post from YouTuber Lana Quest is one of those posts.

Seems Lana thinks the press never attacked or disrespected any of Trump's press secretaries and only attack Karine Jean-Pierre for ... reasons.

No. Really. STOP LAUGHING.

Ok fine, laugh. We did.

Look at this:

The press has lost their f*cking minds.



This WH briefing is disgusting.



They are attacking and disrespecting @PressSec like her words don't matter.



They never attacked



Sean Spicer

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Stephanie Grisham

Kayleigh McEnany



While they lied day in and day… — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) July 8, 2024

Her post continues:

While they lied day in and day out. Where were the questions for Ronnie Jackson, the drug dispenser? He said Trump had "good genes," and that he did "exceedingly well" on his cognitive test and his "excellent" cardiac health. It’s all good. It makes us want to vote for Biden even more. We will not let the press divide us. #DemsUnited #RidenWithBiden

Imagine if she had spent this time researching how the press actually treated Kayleigh, Sarah, and the others instead of you know, writing something this stupid on Twitter. She'd have saved herself a great deal of embarrassment.

I feel like I’m taking crazy pills https://t.co/Utf4tFJOBo pic.twitter.com/NhdqaSMBOX — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 9, 2024

Bro, join the club.

lmao…what planet do you live on? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 9, 2024

It’s almost like you never watched a press briefing under Trump. They attacked them all, daily, and mostly to embolden their own careers while showing zero respect to the office. — Smanson (@homechefRVA) July 8, 2024

What are you taking and can I have some — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 9, 2024

Hopefully she brought enough to share with the entire class.

Are you stupid or just dishonest? — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) July 9, 2024

Embrace the power of AND.

Trump's press secs were attacked daily. Were you under a rock?



KJP was recently caught giving inaccurate info to the MSM and is being attacked by left biased media...I don't think it's right for them to be pressuring Biden to drop out. I think KJP is taking the brunt of that. — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 8, 2024

BUT TRUMP.

I agree but then she’s the angry Black woman. It's a hard balance for her I'm sure. She's from NY I'm sure she can handle herself. — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) July 8, 2024

RACISM. SEXISM. REEEEEE.

"They never attacked ..."



Lady, I was there for the first two. You are insane. This is an insane take. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) July 9, 2024

Off the charts, even.

