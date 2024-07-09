Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's Press Secretaries and LOL

Every once in a while we come across a post on Twitter that makes us sit back and really think for a minute. Not because it's thought-provoking or worthwhile, no no, it's often because the post in question is so monumentally stupid and irrational we're shocked someone actually took the time to post it in the first place.
This post from YouTuber Lana Quest is one of those posts.
Seems Lana thinks the press never attacked or disrespected any of Trump's press secretaries and only attack Karine Jean-Pierre for ... reasons.
No. Really. STOP LAUGHING.
Ok fine, laugh. We did.
Look at this:
The press has lost their f*cking minds.— LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) July 8, 2024
This WH briefing is disgusting.
They are attacking and disrespecting @PressSec like her words don't matter.
They never attacked
Sean Spicer
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Stephanie Grisham
Kayleigh McEnany
While they lied day in and day…
Her post continues:
While they lied day in and day out.
Where were the questions for Ronnie Jackson, the drug dispenser?
He said Trump had "good genes," and that he did "exceedingly well" on his cognitive test and his "excellent" cardiac health.
It’s all good. It makes us want to vote for Biden even more. We will not let the press divide us.
Imagine if she had spent this time researching how the press actually treated Kayleigh, Sarah, and the others instead of you know, writing something this stupid on Twitter. She'd have saved herself a great deal of embarrassment.
I feel like I’m taking crazy pills https://t.co/Utf4tFJOBo pic.twitter.com/NhdqaSMBOX— Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 9, 2024
Recommended
Bro, join the club.
lmao…what planet do you live on?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 9, 2024
It’s almost like you never watched a press briefing under Trump. They attacked them all, daily, and mostly to embolden their own careers while showing zero respect to the office.— Smanson (@homechefRVA) July 8, 2024
What are you taking and can I have some— ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 9, 2024
Hopefully she brought enough to share with the entire class.
July 9, 2024
Are you stupid or just dishonest?— Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) July 9, 2024
Embrace the power of AND.
Trump's press secs were attacked daily. Were you under a rock?— Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) July 8, 2024
KJP was recently caught giving inaccurate info to the MSM and is being attacked by left biased media...I don't think it's right for them to be pressuring Biden to drop out. I think KJP is taking the brunt of that.
BUT TRUMP.
I agree but then she’s the angry Black woman. It's a hard balance for her I'm sure. She's from NY I'm sure she can handle herself.— LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) July 8, 2024
RACISM. SEXISM. REEEEEE.
"They never attacked ..."— Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) July 9, 2024
Lady, I was there for the first two. You are insane. This is an insane take.
Off the charts, even.
======================================================================
Related:
Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails SPECTACULARLY (Pic)
Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to Keep J6ers Jailed
RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER
HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop OUT of the Race is PERFECTION
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member