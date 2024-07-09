THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of...
DESPERATE MUCH? You Know It's BAD for Biden When Politico Pushes a Poll...
CNN Left Stunned by Conservative Who Refuses to Be Bullied by Trump Haters...
We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our...
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New...
She Is the WORST: Elder Abuser 'Doctor' Jill Brags About the Bidens Being...
SCHADENFREUDE: The Union of People Who Work for the NEA Teachers Union Are...
Patriot Front Jumps Out of Their U-Haul Trailer in Nashville
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Jill Biden Attended White House Meetings
Karen Attiah Has Been Thinking About 'Whiteness and Embarrassment'
Is This President Joe Biden's Speechwriting Team?
Biden: France Rejected Extremism, but Look at These 'French' Flags
Biden's Refusal to Step Aside Shows the Left Doesn't Really Believe Trump Is...
Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a...

Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's Press Secretaries and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on July 09, 2024
AngieArtist

Every once in a while we come across a post on Twitter that makes us sit back and really think for a minute. Not because it's thought-provoking or worthwhile, no no, it's often because the post in question is so monumentally stupid and irrational we're shocked someone actually took the time to post it in the first place.

Advertisement

This post from YouTuber Lana Quest is one of those posts.

Seems Lana thinks the press never attacked or disrespected any of Trump's press secretaries and only attack Karine Jean-Pierre for ... reasons.

No. Really. STOP LAUGHING.

Ok fine, laugh. We did.

Look at this:

Her post continues:

While they lied day in and day out. 

Where were the questions for Ronnie Jackson, the drug dispenser? 

He said Trump had "good genes," and that he did "exceedingly well" on his cognitive test and his "excellent" cardiac health.

It’s all good. It makes us want to vote for Biden even more. We will not let the press divide us. 

#DemsUnited #RidenWithBiden

Imagine if she had spent this time researching how the press actually treated Kayleigh, Sarah, and the others instead of you know, writing something this stupid on Twitter. She'd have saved herself a great deal of embarrassment.

Recommended

#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Bro, join the club.

Hopefully she brought enough to share with the entire class.

Embrace the power of AND.

BUT TRUMP. 

RACISM. SEXISM. REEEEEE.

Advertisement

Off the charts, even.

======================================================================

Related:

Ugh, Just PAINFUL: Brooklyn Dad's Attempt at Making Dark Brandon COOL Again Fails SPECTACULARLY (Pic)

Sounds Pretty Dictator-y: DAMNING Thread Shows Biden's DOJ Doing Everything It Can to Keep J6ers Jailed

RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER

HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop OUT of the Race is PERFECTION

James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN PRESS TRUMP KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game
Grateful Calvin
DESPERATE MUCH? You Know It's BAD for Biden When Politico Pushes a Poll Like THIS (Kamala, REALLY?)
Amy Curtis
We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.
Patriot Front Jumps Out of Their U-Haul Trailer in Nashville
Brett T.
SCHADENFREUDE: The Union of People Who Work for the NEA Teachers Union Are Striking ... Against the NEA
Aaron Walker
Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game Grateful Calvin
Advertisement