RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER

Sounds like Obama Bro Jon Favreau really really really wants Joe Biden replaced. He even went so far as to claim Biden is too old to be an effective president.

Ouch.

Advertisement

That'll hurt.

Replace Biden as nominee:



64% all voters

55% Black voters

66% Hispanic voters

48% Biden (!) voters



Biden is too old to be an effective president:



69% all voters

62% Black voters

68% Hispanic voters

55% Biden voters



This is from the NYT PRE-debate poll, Trump 48-Biden 42,… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 8, 2024

His desperate post continues:

This is from the NYT PRE-debate poll, Trump 48-Biden 42, which was taken: - After weeks of wall-to-wall coverage of Trump's criminal conviction - Months after Biden campaigned intensely and spend tens of millions on swing state ads - At a time when 80% of voters said they were paying attention to the race Almost every other pre-debate poll found similar results. This is not an elite thing. This is not a media thing. This is not a one-bad-debate-freakout thing. The voters have been voicing these concerns for months now. Denying them or dismissing them is not the way to overcome them.

Someone sounds nervous.

He should be.

We love to see it, in fact.

He secured the nomination in a landslide less than four months ago. — Ben Draa (@BRDraa) July 8, 2024

Yup. Them's the rules. And c'mon, we all knew long before the debate Biden's elevator wasn't going all the way to the top. Stop acting like this is a new development.

The NYT is owned by a trump donor. Nothing they say matters — Hank (@hankly_) July 8, 2024

That's totally it.

Polls? You're using polls?



Ask France's right wing movement how they feel about polls. — DocJayBullshitMD#BLM (@TKrayt) July 8, 2024

Polls? POLLS?! They don't need no stinkin' polls.

Maybe they shouldnt have strong armed him into the nominee and actually had a primary — Rich Arnold (@rcarnold1) July 8, 2024

Now now, Rich, let the Democrats choose your candidate for you. They know best.

Who are these people that are actually answering? And exactly HOW MANY actually answered and stayed thru the long call? (I'm assuming it was a thorough call). 64% out of what? 100 ppl, or 1 million, makes a massive difference and if you say 1 million, who is gonna believe that… — HolyCroc (@CrocHoly) July 8, 2024

Right?

Joe should stay in.

And continuing to raise Cain about him while he continues to remain in the race … is a good strategy? — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) July 8, 2024

Nope, not even a little bit.

Replace the candidate voters picked in the primary because of, you know, "democracy"........ — KnowsTooMuch (@Knows_Too_Much) July 8, 2024

Advertisement

Authoritarians never met a true democracy they didn't love because nothing is more fun than two wolves and a sheep voting on what's for dinner.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop OUT of the Race is PERFECTION

Because of COURSE ---> New UK Minister of Women and Equalities Won't Define a Woman Without 'Context'

OMG-LOL, These CAN'T Be Real! Buuut ... They ARE: Check Out the Latest Biden Cue Cards (Screenshots)

James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL

You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and SLAAAY QUEEN

=======================================================================