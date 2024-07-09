THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of Biden As Only She Can

As Twitchy readers know, Whoopi Goldberg admitted on live television that she has poopy days every day. Oh, and of course, she said she'd vote for Biden even if he poops his pants. It was a rather weird and creepy segment even for The View. Not entirely sure why she thought admitting to the world that she'd vote for an incontinent old man (while also sharing super personal information herself) but hey, what do we know.

Maybe Biden should lean into the whole pooping himself thing.

Sounds like a winner among his more progressive supporters ...

HOLY heckins.

Mary Katharine Ham had the perfect response to Whoopi's bizarre endorsement:

The grown-ups are back in charge… and may also poop their pants is a heck of a pitch https://t.co/1EKSLflMiw — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 9, 2024

Heck of a pitch.

Would look great on a t-shirt although it's likely too clunky for a bumper sticker.

Decency.

Grown ups.

Man, they really sold a bunch of lies to their voters and THEY BELIEVED THEM. We've lost count of the number of Democrats we've seen on Twitter complaining about how they didn't know Biden was so bad and how they weren't offered another choice in the primary and blah blah blah.

Oddly enough, we do not feel sorry for them.

Decency is on the ballot. Or something. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 9, 2024

Or something. We're not sure what.

Who are all these people pooping their pants?! Is this a thing? — Worm (Glenn) Diagram (@GlennAndTonic) July 9, 2024

Who knew it was such a big thing on the Left? Although if you think about it, it makes sense.

Heh.

Never thought I’d see this in a POTUS campaign but here we are. pic.twitter.com/teCgx5Px5Z — Evan Hoffman (@EvanHoffman) July 9, 2024

Yup.

We got nothin'.

