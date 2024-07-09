He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It

Every time a politician passes away whom the media didn't agree with the headlines are always bad. We won't go into detail but the headlines after Justice Scalia passed were abysmal, much like this headline from POLITICO about Senator Inhofe's death.

Advertisement

This is who they really are:

"This guy died but he deserved it bc he didn't believe in climate change"



-Politico, basically pic.twitter.com/JSd8NRtbzF — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 9, 2024

Classy, right?

Welp, after they started getting some pushback for their disrespectful and quite frankly CRAP headline, they changed it. Not because they realized it was really horrible to write such a nasty headline about a man who just passed, but because the reaction to it was so bad.

This was not about them doing what was right.

This was about them covering their own backsides.

Hi @POLITICOPro @politico why did you change the headline? Thought we wouldn’t notice? pic.twitter.com/spmR7euMxl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2024

Something like that.

Oh look, New York Times did the same thing.

Shocker.

What a bunch of a-holes.

You expected better from Politico?? They’re not capable of any better. They’re wazoo apertures. — Keith in Ames (@kch50014) July 9, 2024

This is one of the cases where the mistake is thinking he's embarrassed by it. This was what he was best known for at his peak! He was very proud of it! — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 9, 2024

The irony.

Disgusting but to be expected from Politico. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) July 9, 2024

But to be expected from the mainstream media.

======================================================================

Related:

OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How BAD Things Are for Biden

Lefties Accidentally Talked to Me Like a Normal Person About Biden UNTIL They Figured Out I'm Republican

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of Biden As Only She Can

We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

=======================================================================