He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Every time a politician passes away whom the media didn't agree with the headlines are always bad. We won't go into detail but the headlines after Justice Scalia passed were abysmal, much like this headline from POLITICO about Senator Inhofe's death.

This is who they really are:

Classy, right?

Welp, after they started getting some pushback for their disrespectful and quite frankly CRAP headline, they changed it. Not because they realized it was really horrible to write such a nasty headline about a man who just passed, but because the reaction to it was so bad.

This was not about them doing what was right. 

This was about them covering their own backsides.

Something like that.

Oh look, New York Times did the same thing.

Shocker.

What a bunch of a-holes.

TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People From Biden's Implosion Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
The irony.

But to be expected from the mainstream media.

