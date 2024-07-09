TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People From Biden's Implosion Is *CHEF'S KISS*

Since the debate, Trump has sat quietly by watching Joe Biden and the Democrats destroy themselves. What's that old saying? Never interrupt your enemy when they're making mistakes? Yeah.

We get what Tristan Snell was trying to do here, somehow pretending Joe is this vibrant and energy-filled candidate while claiming Trump has been hiding ... what's really funny about this though is he doesn't realize that this is a win for Trump.

Trump can sometimes be his own worst enemy and the fact he's being quiet? Brillian.

Which makes this hilarious.

Since the debate:



Donald Trump has hidden from public view for 11 days.



Joe Biden has done 18 public events — and counting. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 8, 2024

No way!

And doesn't he mean Jill? Just sayin'.

Jill Biden.



I fixed it for you. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 9, 2024

When your opponent is making a fool of themselves, step aside and let them. Trump need not do other than that at the moment. — Katie Likes It 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Katie_likes_it) July 9, 2024

See what we mean?

Boy, do you miss him. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 9, 2024

They so desperately need any distraction right now, and Trump has been smart enough NOT to give them one.

Ever think it’s on purpose? Honestly it’s brilliant. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 9, 2024

See what we mean?

Since the debate Biden needs to have public events to prove he isn't mentally unfit for office.

Trump doesn't.



Your boy is senile and unfit. The world saw it live on TV.

You cant spin this. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) July 9, 2024

Not even a little bit.

