Democrats Now ADMITTING Biden Won't ACTUALLY Be In Charge So You Should Vote...
Trans TikToker Targets Kids by Dressing Up As Famed YouTuber ‘Miss Rachel’
He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death...
OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't...
'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How...
Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic...
Lefties Accidentally Talked to Me Like a Normal Person About Biden UNTIL They...
THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of...
DESPERATE MUCH? You Know It's BAD for Biden When Politico Pushes a Poll...
'I'm Just Reading the Journalism': Conservative Contributor Leaves CNN Panel Stunned (Agai...
We DIDN'T Have Brian Stelter Pushing Back Against Lefties Censoring HIM on Our...
Are You HIGH?! YouTuber Defends KJP, Claims Press NEVER Attacked ANY of Trump's...
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New...
She Is the WORST: Elder Abuser 'Doctor' Jill Brags About the Bidens Being...

TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People From Biden's Implosion Is *CHEF'S KISS*

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Since the debate, Trump has sat quietly by watching Joe Biden and the Democrats destroy themselves. What's that old saying? Never interrupt your enemy when they're making mistakes? Yeah.

Advertisement

We get what Tristan Snell was trying to do here, somehow pretending Joe is this vibrant and energy-filled candidate while claiming Trump has been hiding ... what's really funny about this though is he doesn't realize that this is a win for Trump.

Trump can sometimes be his own worst enemy and the fact he's being quiet? Brillian.

Which makes this hilarious.

No way! 

And doesn't he mean Jill? Just sayin'.

See what we mean?

They so desperately need any distraction right now, and Trump has been smart enough NOT to give them one.

Recommended

He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It
Sam J.
Advertisement

See what we mean?

Not even a little bit.

======================================================================

Related:

He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It

OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How BAD Things Are for Biden

Lefties Accidentally Talked to Me Like a Normal Person About Biden UNTIL They Figured Out I'm Republican

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of Biden As Only She Can

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It
Sam J.
'Felt Like a FUNERAL': Glimpse Into House Democratic Caucus Mtg Shows Just How BAD Things Are for Biden
Sam J.
OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)
Sam J.
Welfare Check, STAT: Watch Joy Reid Have an ABSOLUTELY DELUSIONAL MELTDOWN Over Democratic Party Drama
Amy Curtis
THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Whoopi Goldberg and Her Bizarre Poop Endorsement of Biden As Only She Can
Sam J.
#RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It Sam J.
Advertisement