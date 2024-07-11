Ted Cruz is Straight-FIRE as Sen. Judiciary Cmte. NUKES Judge Nominee Who Wants Men in Women's Prisons

Today is a GREAT DAY for women everywhere and a huge victory for women in the criminal justice system. Sarah Netburn was nominated to be a district judge for the 'influential' Southern District of New York which was TERRIFYING because Netburn believed men should be in women's prisons.

Oh sure, she was referring to trans women BUT c'mon, they're men.

We know it.

She knows it.

And thank God the Senate Judiciary Committee knows it.

Ted Cruz went OFF:

The Senate Judiciary Committee just voted against Sarah Netburn’s nomination to be a district judge for the influential Southern District of New York.



This is a MASSIVE victory for women EVERYWHERE.

Why?



Netburn insisted on housing a biological male serial rapist in a women’s… pic.twitter.com/CZHud5RGfD — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 11, 2024

The post continues:

Netburn insisted on housing a biological male serial rapist in a women’s prison, where he committed yet another sexual offense. Today, sanity prevailed.

Finally.

This country is in desperate need of MORE sanity.

Thank you for defending the rights of women, Senator Cruz. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 11, 2024

Amen.

We need judges who understand the difference between men & women — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 11, 2024

That would be helpful, yes?

Good Stuff!!!



She has no business being near a judge bench! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 11, 2024

Finally a win for WOMEN!!! Thank you, @SenTedCruz!



It’s insane women have to fight for BASIC rights again. But here we are. — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) July 11, 2024

this needs to keep going... these radicals should never be permitted in our justice system ever... — Lorilone (@lorilone) July 11, 2024

This is a great win Senator. — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) July 11, 2024

Indeed it is.

======================================================================

