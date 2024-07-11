Ted Cruz is Straight-FIRE as Sen. Judiciary Cmte. NUKES Judge Nominee Who Wants Men in Women's Prisons

Some Weirdo Just Claimed CNN Is KNOWN for Their Allegiance to the MAGA...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Today is a GREAT DAY for women everywhere and a huge victory for women in the criminal justice system. Sarah Netburn was nominated to be a district judge for the 'influential' Southern District of New York which was TERRIFYING because Netburn believed men should be in women's prisons.

Oh sure, she was referring to trans women BUT c'mon, they're men.

We know it.

She knows it.

And thank God the Senate Judiciary Committee knows it.

Ted Cruz went OFF:

The post continues:

Netburn insisted on housing a biological male serial rapist in a women’s prison, where he committed yet another sexual offense.  

Today, sanity prevailed.

Finally.

This country is in desperate need of MORE sanity.

Amen.

That would be helpful, yes?

Indeed it is.

