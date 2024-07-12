Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb

Good ol' Jennifer Rubin, we can always count on her to say something really stupid that stands out in a sea of ridiculous. To be fair, we are seeing many people on the Left praising Biden for his skills and fortitude when it comes to foreign policy.

No, really.

So while Jen is once again completely in crazy town, she's not alone.

Take a look at this:

Unlike many I have refused to say: GO! or STAY! I said, show us. Tonight he did. He must continue to show how on top of it he is. He knows more about foreign policy than anyone since Bush 41. He was impressive. — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 12, 2024

Yeah, he showed us he's still lost and thinks Trump is his vice president.

But hey, if she thinks that's a good thing ... ok? Who are we to argue, especially when it provides us with so much Twitchy fodder?

Heck, have a bunch.

So grateful for you Jen. You are the last remaining voice of reason. You picked a good one @SirajAHashmi 🥹 — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 12, 2024

As you can see, Republicans really really really want Biden to stay in so ... thanks Jen!

He really was! He’s proven that he is and should be the nominee — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) July 12, 2024

Totally and completely.

He read from teleprompters. Such brave. Menny leadership! — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) July 12, 2024

Holla holla!

But then there are the more realistic types who understand Biden is dangerous to this country right now:

He called Putin the president of Ukraine. He called Trump his VP. He claimed to be the mose influential POTUS since LBJ.

You might be the only person alive with fewer functioning brain cells. — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) July 12, 2024

Yeah, it was pretty damn bad.

So you're saying the check arrived tonight. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) July 12, 2024

*cough cough*

You are delusional and a buffoonish clown

what nonsense lol — Abri (@abriNotMe77) July 12, 2024

It's true.

I’d say you’re almost as gone as he is…



But that would be insulting to him. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) July 12, 2024

And fin.

