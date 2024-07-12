Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on July 12, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Good ol' Jennifer Rubin, we can always count on her to say something really stupid that stands out in a sea of ridiculous. To be fair, we are seeing many people on the Left praising Biden for his skills and fortitude when it comes to foreign policy.

No, really.

So while Jen is once again completely in crazy town, she's not alone.

Take a look at this:

Yeah, he showed us he's still lost and thinks Trump is his vice president.

But hey, if she thinks that's a good thing ... ok? Who are we to argue, especially when it provides us with so much Twitchy fodder?

Heck, have a bunch.

As you can see, Republicans really really really want Biden to stay in so ... thanks Jen!

Totally and completely.

Holla holla!

But then there are the more realistic types who understand Biden is dangerous to this country right now:

Yeah, it was pretty damn bad.

*cough cough*

It's true.

And fin.

======================================================================

