President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump

Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on July 12, 2024
Twitchy

We're starting to think Team Biden isn't paying Harry Sisson enough because the amount of damage this young man has done to his personal brand defending that old bag of Botox could well be irreversible.

What a disaster he is.

Harry, not Joe.

Ok, Joe is also a disaster but Harry defending that disaster makes him a disaster on steroids.

Chaya Raichik called him out as only she can.

Planned remarks.

Numbnuts.

Somebody is fussy and needs a nap.

And the Biden campaign has taken full advantage of that fact.

Yup.

All these spiteful children think about is popularity, clicks, taps, and money.

Heh.

We see what she did there.

Same reaction we had.

Oh NOEZ! Say it ain't so!

We will give him this, he is consistent and persistent ... when it comes to humiliating himself in the name of Biden.

Poor guy.

BIDEN 2024 ELECTION CHAYA RAICHIK HARRY SISSON

