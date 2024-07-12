Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden

We're starting to think Team Biden isn't paying Harry Sisson enough because the amount of damage this young man has done to his personal brand defending that old bag of Botox could well be irreversible.
What a disaster he is.
Harry, not Joe.
Ok, Joe is also a disaster but Harry defending that disaster makes him a disaster on steroids.
Chaya Raichik called him out as only she can.
Harry isn’t having a great night…. pic.twitter.com/EoKYTVL4Ci— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 12, 2024
Planned remarks.
Numbnuts.
Somebody is fussy and needs a nap.
Harry is such a childish moron.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 12, 2024
And the Biden campaign has taken full advantage of that fact.
Yup.
Have these spiteful children ever considered that maybe you don’t think it’s humane to indulge people’s mental illnesses? And that they lead to lives of social dysfunction and personal misery? Or do they never think about the consequences to real human beings of their positions?— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 12, 2024
All these spiteful children think about is popularity, clicks, taps, and money.
Should we be avoiding him in his clearly delusional state?— EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) July 12, 2024
Or am I thinking about sleep walkers?
🤷♀️😂
Heh.
Bless his heart…— Dana (@OhMelodylane) July 12, 2024
We see what she did there.
😂— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 12, 2024
Same reaction we had.
Recommended
😂— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 12, 2024
Oh NOEZ! Say it ain't so!
July 12, 2024
We will give him this, he is consistent and persistent ... when it comes to humiliating himself in the name of Biden.
Poor guy.
======================================================================
=======================================================================
