HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a...
UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After...
Here's More of the Danger Posed by Project 2025
Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy
Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign
WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
State Representative Says Joe Biden Could Be Suffering From Long COVID
President Biden Addresses the Nation From His Beach House
Biden Won't Say Trump Rally Shooting Was an Assassination Attempt
Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes...
White House Releases Statement on Trump Assassination Attempt
TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot...
You're Not Going to Believe This CNN Headline About the Assassination Attempt on...

What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:00 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Authorities have named the now-deceased Trump gunman as one Thomas Matthew Crooks. Of course, they released this information when most of us were sleeping ... 

Advertisement

Since this information was casually dropped overnight, several people on the Left have seized on the fact that Crooks' party affiliation is listed as Republican. Awww yes, this gives Democrats such relief because they certainly don't want to admit that feeding their supporters a nonstop buffet of hate, fear, and paranoia MIGHT set some not-so-mentally-well person off in a horrible way.

EXCEPT, his affiliation likely means bupkis. 

Sounds like Crooks donated a good bit of money to ActBlue:

Recommended

HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

OH, and yeah, to Biden himself..

On his inauguration day.

Again, probably NOT something a Republican would do.

Pennsylvania is a closed primary state which means it's not uncommon for people to switch parties in the primaries so they can stick the other party with a candidate they think they can beat. Of course, we can't say for certain this is what Crooks did, but considering we know for a fact many Democrats did want Oz to run against Fetterman ... well, it makes more sense than some Republican voter donating a bunch of money to Democrats including Biden and then OH YEAH, trying to kill the GOP nominee.

Just sayin'.

There is most definitely a pattern.

Sadly.

Advertisement

Once again, not something a Republican would likely do.

Please note, this is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

======================================================================

Related:

Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss

TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It)

'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST

Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)

Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION BIDEN GUNMAN SHOOTER TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
FuzzyChimp
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a Bullseye.’
Aaron Walker
'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST
Sam J.
Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss
Sam J.
UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After Assassination Attempt
Doug P.
Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe? FuzzyChimp
Advertisement