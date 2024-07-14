What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)

Authorities have named the now-deceased Trump gunman as one Thomas Matthew Crooks. Of course, they released this information when most of us were sleeping ...

NYP has ID'ed the Trump shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. Here's footage of him accepting his diploma at commencement. Crooks received the National Math & Science Initiative Star Award for academic achievement. pic.twitter.com/VcZnSV2upb — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 14, 2024

Since this information was casually dropped overnight, several people on the Left have seized on the fact that Crooks' party affiliation is listed as Republican. Awww yes, this gives Democrats such relief because they certainly don't want to admit that feeding their supporters a nonstop buffet of hate, fear, and paranoia MIGHT set some not-so-mentally-well person off in a horrible way.

EXCEPT, his affiliation likely means bupkis.

Sounds like Crooks donated a good bit of money to ActBlue:

NOT SO FAST: About those reports the Trump sho*ter was a “registered Republican” and therefore must have been a Trump supporter…



The.National Pulse is reporting that one Thomas Crooks of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania made a contribution to progressive PAC ActBlue pic.twitter.com/4TlZw6RUZM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 14, 2024

OH, and yeah, to Biden himself..

More: @libsoftiktok is reporting he donated to President Biden on his inauguration day pic.twitter.com/3TdPVxhVqv — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 14, 2024

On his inauguration day.

Again, probably NOT something a Republican would do.

Pennsylvania is a closed primary state which means it's not uncommon for people to switch parties in the primaries so they can stick the other party with a candidate they think they can beat. Of course, we can't say for certain this is what Crooks did, but considering we know for a fact many Democrats did want Oz to run against Fetterman ... well, it makes more sense than some Republican voter donating a bunch of money to Democrats including Biden and then OH YEAH, trying to kill the GOP nominee.

Just sayin'.

Every shooting the left says it's a republican and it always comes out they are democrats, always. — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) July 14, 2024

There is most definitely a pattern.

Sadly.

“Earmarked for PROGRESSIVE TURNOUT PROJECT” pic.twitter.com/AWWPOLjgkT — Kim “filterless” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) July 14, 2024

Once again, not something a Republican would likely do.

Please note, this is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

