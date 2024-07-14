FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will Make you Fist-Pump

We think it's safe to say Donald Trump is having his Teddy Roosevelt moment.

Yeah, that sentence will definitely tick the haters off and you know what, good. Great. Grand. Be ticked off, this editor doesn't particularly care if you're ticked off or not. At this point, we're done worrying about making anyone mad because they crossed a line last night.

A line that once crossed, is done.

They've shot at us before, they almost killed Steve Scalise and last night, they tried to kill Trump.

So, bring it on. Get in line.

Especially when we see a statement like this from Trump this morning:

FEAR NOT.

The man just got shot in the ear and he's telling US not to be afraid.

If this doesn't make you want to run through a brick wall, nothing will.

We love you President Trump pic.twitter.com/54LiGIhBYi — The United Spot (@TheUnitedSpot__) July 14, 2024

We’re gonna FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! with Trump 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IpWZW9gX8D — Doug Osborne (@DougOsb70438101) July 14, 2024

FEAR NOT! — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 14, 2024

He also calls for us to be united, and to pray ... he knows this country is in trouble, that's why he chose to run again. There was one thing he said during the debate that really stood out to this editor and that was when he told Joe he wished Joe had been a better president, then he wouldn't have to run again.

While Democrats cheer the gunman, wish for his aim to have been better, and claim the event was staged, Trump is once again not feeding into the hate.

He's winning.

