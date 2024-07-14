Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card...
Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump As...
Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's...
FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will...
President Trump, I Am Ready to FIGHT (Plus 2 1/2 Minutes of Dems...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making...
CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like...
President of the WHCA: We Won't Call It an Assassination Attempt Unless the...
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST...
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a...
UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After...
Here's More of the Danger Posed by Project 2025
Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy

Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both Sides Are Violent' Card and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We know it's not a nice thing to say but Nancy Pelosi should really just shut up.

Seriously.

Nancy Pelosi trying to make the attempted assassination of Trump a 'violence on both sides' thing is one of the most repugnant things we've seen yet. And using her husband who was attacked by a junkie in his underwear with a hammer to defend someone shooting at Trump, REALLY?

Advertisement

We got nothing.

Her ridiculous post continues:

As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.

He SHOT AT HIM, Nancy.

This is NOT the same.

Rand Paul's amazing wife, Kelley Paul, was having NONE of this from Nancy.

And boom.

Republicans have been shot, beaten, even killed but you know, there's violence on both sides.

Awful.

Over and over again.

Recommended

Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination
Sam J.
Advertisement

Remind them who they really are.

Amen. 

We all should

======================================================================

Related:

Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination

Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY

FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will Make you Fist-Pump

J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting

CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)

What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN NANCY PELOSI TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination
Sam J.
Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY
Sam J.
CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)
Sam J.
FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will Make you Fist-Pump
Sam J.
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)
Sam J.
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination Sam J.
Advertisement