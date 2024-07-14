Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both Sides Are Violent' Card and DAMN

We know it's not a nice thing to say but Nancy Pelosi should really just shut up.

Seriously.

Nancy Pelosi trying to make the attempted assassination of Trump a 'violence on both sides' thing is one of the most repugnant things we've seen yet. And using her husband who was attacked by a junkie in his underwear with a hammer to defend someone shooting at Trump, REALLY?

We got nothing.

As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.



As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 13, 2024

Her ridiculous post continues:

As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.

He SHOT AT HIM, Nancy.

This is NOT the same.

Rand Paul's amazing wife, Kelley Paul, was having NONE of this from Nancy.

Your daughter Christine tweeted that the lunatic who assaulted my husband and broke six of his ribs was “right” to attack him — on the same day Rand was literally gasping to breathe from his injuries. https://t.co/tbPEVKscsM — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) July 14, 2024

And boom.

Republicans have been shot, beaten, even killed but you know, there's violence on both sides.

Awful.

Never mind shame. These people aren't even capable of mild embarrassment. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 14, 2024

They are truly awful people. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) July 14, 2024

Drag their asses! — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 14, 2024

Over and over again.

Roast and toast her Kelley!!! — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) July 14, 2024

Remind them who they really are.

Keep exposing them for the vermin they are — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) July 14, 2024

Amen.

We all should

