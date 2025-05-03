New York Times Runs Op-Ed by Arrested Columbia Student and 'Palestinian Human Rights Activist’

As this editor wrote on Thursday, the New York Times did a fawning puff piece on Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student who was arrested by ICE on the grounds that he violated the terms of his green card.

Mohsen Mahdawi: "I like to kill Jews."

New York Times: "He wanted peace." https://t.co/CuepXR23vM pic.twitter.com/K8N5Dj0DkC — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 1, 2025

The New York Times still doesn't think Mahdawi is getting enough press attention. The following day, it published a guest essay by Mahdawi entitled, "I Was Detained for My Beliefs. Who Will Be Next?" That depends — who here on a student visa shares your vile beliefs?

Breaking: In typically vile fashion, the NYT just ran an op-ed by Mohsen Mahdawi — the same man who:



🔸️Said he "liked to kill Jews in Palestine"

🔸️Has relatives in terror groups

🔸️Praised mass murderer Dalal Mughrabi

🔸️Helped run the terror-tied Fatah group at Birzeit https://t.co/CuepXR1vGe pic.twitter.com/VgbZ6VpoB9 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 3, 2025

Mahdawi thinks he's MLK pic.twitter.com/zYuXuQD8q6 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 3, 2025

"Before moving to the United States in 2014," he writes, "freedom was an abstract concept for me, something I could barely imagine while living under Israeli military occupation. I sang for freedom, wrote poems about it and dreamed of living it but never experienced it." Yeah, you did a lot more than sing and write poems.

Jesus. They have no shame whatsoever. — @JeSuisSarahHalimi🎗️ (@SydneyAnneToo) May 3, 2025

He should have spent more time on his studies and less on whatever the hell he was doing instead



10 years on a US student college visa and doesn't have a single college degree to his name — Cream Puff (@CreamPu54261658) May 3, 2025

@nytimes yes I voted for this — Sherm (@JPinTX359) May 3, 2025

These are the same people who basically rioted when the NYT had an oped by Tom Cotton. As usual, free speech for criminals and terrorists is fine, but God forbid we should know what a Republican thinks. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) May 3, 2025

An editor actually lost his job after publishing an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton encouraging President Donald Trump to send in the troops to deal with rioting in 2020.

#MohsenMahdawi



10 YEARS ON A STUDENT VISA, ZERO COLLEGE DEGREES



Columbia expects students to graduate in 4 years, his agenda was not getting an education pic.twitter.com/culsKVDzcZ — Cream Puff (@CreamPu54261658) May 3, 2025

His story is supposed to tug at your heart because he was detained during what was supposed to be his citizenship naturalization review. Well, we dodged a bullet with that one. We don't need any more pro-Hamas campus organizers, thanks.

