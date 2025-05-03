New York Times Runs Op-Ed by Arrested Columbia Student and 'Palestinian Human Rights Activist’

Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 03, 2025
CBS

As this editor wrote on Thursday, the New York Times did a fawning puff piece on Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student who was arrested by ICE on the grounds that he violated the terms of his green card. 

The New York Times still doesn't think Mahdawi is getting enough press attention. The following day, it published a guest essay by Mahdawi entitled, "I Was Detained for My Beliefs. Who Will Be Next?" That depends — who here on a student visa shares your vile beliefs?

"Before moving to the United States in 2014," he writes, "freedom was an abstract concept for me, something I could barely imagine while living under Israeli military occupation. I sang for freedom, wrote poems about it and dreamed of living it but never experienced it." Yeah, you did a lot more than sing and write poems.

An editor actually lost his job after publishing an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton encouraging President Donald Trump to send in the troops to deal with rioting in 2020.

His story is supposed to tug at your heart because he was detained during what was supposed to be his citizenship naturalization review. Well, we dodged a bullet with that one. We don't need any more pro-Hamas campus organizers, thanks.

***

