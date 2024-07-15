DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security' for Weeks

Since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump Saturday afternoon there have been far more questions than answers so far.

It appears that ABC wasn't very interested in honest answers because this morning George Stephanopoulos interviewed proven Biden administration liar (one of them anyway), Alejandro Mayorkas. The head of Homeland Security was asked about claims that agents had been diverted elsewhere, and added that Trump has had "enhanced security" since last month:

Mayorkas: Claim that requests from Trump’s security detail for additional protective resources were rebuffed is “unequivocally false."



Says there has been “enhanced security” for Trump since June.



He wants you to believe that Trump was injured, an innocent man died and others… pic.twitter.com/2VWD8E3SYq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 15, 2024

If that was "enhanced" security we don't want to see what would have happened with just regular security.

If this was “enhanced security” then Mayorkas and Cheatle need to resign for incompetence. https://t.co/zvAqE3gLa0 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 15, 2024

Note that he has long-time Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos launder this lie that Trump and Republicans were benefitting from “enhanced security” when they were shot. https://t.co/DlvM84drXA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2024

Also keep in mind that claim comes from yet another member of the Biden administration who has given Americans zero reason to believe anything they say:

WATCH: Secretary Mayorkas has been falsely claiming since day one that the border is secure, and that DHS has operational control.



He's wrong. The border is wide open. We don’t have operational control. And his own Border Patrol chief just admitted it. pic.twitter.com/hnN6ReMQSI — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 17, 2023

Maybe we've been witnessing Biden and Mayorkas' idea of "enhanced" border security.