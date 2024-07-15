So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY...
DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security' for Weeks

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump Saturday afternoon there have been far more questions than answers so far. 

It appears that ABC wasn't very interested in honest answers because this morning George Stephanopoulos interviewed proven Biden administration liar (one of them anyway), Alejandro Mayorkas. The head of Homeland Security was asked about claims that agents had been diverted elsewhere, and added that Trump has had "enhanced security" since last month:

If that was "enhanced" security we don't want to see what would have happened with just regular security.

Also keep in mind that claim comes from yet another member of the Biden administration who has given Americans zero reason to believe anything they say:

Maybe we've been witnessing Biden and Mayorkas' idea of "enhanced" border security.

