It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on July 15, 2024
CNN

In the aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Trump, people understandably have many questions and the more we seem to find out the more we all seem to have more questions. One of the key areas that people keep coming back to is Trump's security detail.

How could they have missed the gunman? How did they not see him on the roof? What was going on with the Secret Service and WHY were there small women guarding him? None of it makes sense.

Oh, and there's this of course ... 

Her post continues:

There were also many supplemental agents from different field officers (not Trump's regular detail) providing security at the rally because Trump's regular detail has been overworked (some working 7 days straight), and only two counter-snipers. 

But Trump is not just a former president -- he is the first in modern history to have run for president again -- and he has been the focus of several prosecutions and controversies (understatement intentional). 

Who made the decision to divert the resources to Jill Biden's event?

Excellent question.

WHO made the decision to divert the resources to Jill Biden's event?

And why?

Some questions around the timing have come up as well:

The post continues:

At any of these points they could have shut it down and protected DT and the people killed and injured. Instead, they all stood there and waited until he shot. Awake yet?????????????

Meep.

There's that as well.

Whoa, that's more people than we thought.

Something stinks.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

