It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF

In the aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Trump, people understandably have many questions and the more we seem to find out the more we all seem to have more questions. One of the key areas that people keep coming back to is Trump's security detail.

Advertisement

How could they have missed the gunman? How did they not see him on the roof? What was going on with the Secret Service and WHY were there small women guarding him? None of it makes sense.

Oh, and there's this of course ...

This is the problem that my Secret Sources have cited: Secret Services resources were diverted to Jill Biden's event and away from Trump's because they followed agency protocol applying to Trump as a former president, according to two sources within the Secret Service community.… pic.twitter.com/9MzmS6Bia7 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 14, 2024

Her post continues:

There were also many supplemental agents from different field officers (not Trump's regular detail) providing security at the rally because Trump's regular detail has been overworked (some working 7 days straight), and only two counter-snipers. But Trump is not just a former president -- he is the first in modern history to have run for president again -- and he has been the focus of several prosecutions and controversies (understatement intentional). Who made the decision to divert the resources to Jill Biden's event?

Excellent question.

WHO made the decision to divert the resources to Jill Biden's event?

And why?

How, with a nearly $3.3 Billion budget, is manpower for a leading presidential candidate a problem?



Or is the real story [intentionally] misdirected or misallocated resources rather than fundamental SS bureau ability? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 14, 2024

Some questions around the timing have come up as well:

Doesn't matter who they "assigned". Video shows the SS snipers with the shooter in their line of sight for 42 seconds, people there told them about him on the roof 2 or 3 minutes before. At any of these points they could have shut it down and protected DT and the people killed… — Pat Barnett (@PatBarn12394576) July 14, 2024

The post continues:

At any of these points they could have shut it down and protected DT and the people killed and injured. Instead, they all stood there and waited until he shot. Awake yet?????????????

Meep.

Hunter enjoyed a full detail with luxury housing in 2022.

How many USSS agents does Hunter get now? pic.twitter.com/ydPHAu9cxT — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 15, 2024

There's that as well.

So she could speak at an event with 16 people. — Begreene (@begreene77) July 14, 2024

Whoa, that's more people than we thought.

Advertisement

I've Been Told The EXACT Same Thing From SS Field Agents & A DHS Agent. — John Basham (@JohnBasham) July 15, 2024

Something stinks.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

Related:

Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' Around Trump Shooting

Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His 'Bull’s-Eye' Comment

Mollie Hemingway and PLETHORA of Conservatives WRECK Jeff Bezos for Claiming He's Thankful Trump Is Safe



Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination

=======================================================================