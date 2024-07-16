Hosts of 'Morning Joe' are BIG Mad Over Their Forced Time Out and...
LAME Skywalker --> Twitter/X FORCEFULLY Shuts Mark Hamill Down for Mocking Trump's Gunshot...
Atrocious D (Bags): Jack Black and Kyle Gass Have One Wish ... 'Don't...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
WATCH: A Lutheran Pastor Blesses the Republican National Convention With a Hilarious Trump...
Dean Obeidallah Clutching Pearls Over This Chant at RNC is Priceless (Watch)
A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He...
Joe Biden Tells Black Interviewer How He Got Started in the Civil Rights...
'Thunderous'! Here's Trump Making the 'Most American Moment Possible' at the RNC Conventio...
NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI...
BlueAnon: Here’s Proof Trump Wasn’t Hit by a Bullet and It Was Staged
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Keith Olbermann Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Arrested, Even If They Have to Make...
WATCH: Joe Biden Tries to Defend His ‘Bullseye’ Comment to Lester Holt: 'I...

TREASON? Sean Davis BRUTALLY Brings Up Even MORE Alarming Details About Trump's PA Security Detail

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we learn more about Trump's security detail at his Pennsylvania rally we can see why some people are starting to wonder if certain parties were deliberately giving him the least amount of security they could provide. NOW, we are not saying that just yet ... we're just saying there are more and more people who think something strange is afoot when it comes to the Secret Service Jill Biden had a hand in providing.

Advertisement

You all saw that, yes? Jill Biden is the one who basically gave the head of Secret Service position to Kim Cheatle.

Who's running the country again?

Anyway ... Sean Davis had this to say:

His post continues:

And when law enforcement radioed the command post with details of a suspicious person using a range finder to determine precise distance to Trump, they kept Trump on the stage and didn’t do a thing until after Trump was shot and an innocent man was murdered. 

And when it was all done, Biden’s DHS secretary said he had “100% confidence” in the entire operation.

We bet they did.

*cough cough*

Good questions.

All of them.

Which is probably why we won't get any real answers.

Recommended

Hosts of 'Morning Joe' are BIG Mad Over Their Forced Time Out and They're Not Going to Take It (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

She won't resign and we all know Jill won't make her.

Sadly, we agree.

======================================================================

Related:

LAME Skywalker --> Twitter/X FORCEFULLY Shuts Mark Hamill Down for Mocking Trump's Gunshot Wound

Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch)

'F**k OFF, You Puke': David Frum All But Blames Trump for Getting Shot and HOOBOY It Does NOT Go Well

In Other News, Cheri Jacobus' Post-Trump Shooting Tweets Prove She's Still a Trump-Hating Nutjob

Ummm ... Who Wants to TELL Her? Taylor Lorenz 'BREAKS' Big Blue Anon Story annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

=======================================================================

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN SEAN DAVIS TREASON

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hosts of 'Morning Joe' are BIG Mad Over Their Forced Time Out and They're Not Going to Take It (WATCH)
justmindy
LAME Skywalker --> Twitter/X FORCEFULLY Shuts Mark Hamill Down for Mocking Trump's Gunshot Wound
Sam J.
A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump (Update)
Aaron Walker
WATCH: A Lutheran Pastor Blesses the Republican National Convention With a Hilarious Trump Impression
Aaron Walker
Atrocious D (Bags): Jack Black and Kyle Gass Have One Wish ... 'Don't Miss Trump Next Time'
Grateful Calvin
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hosts of 'Morning Joe' are BIG Mad Over Their Forced Time Out and They're Not Going to Take It (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement