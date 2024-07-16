TREASON? Sean Davis BRUTALLY Brings Up Even MORE Alarming Details About Trump's PA Security Detail

As we learn more about Trump's security detail at his Pennsylvania rally we can see why some people are starting to wonder if certain parties were deliberately giving him the least amount of security they could provide. NOW, we are not saying that just yet ... we're just saying there are more and more people who think something strange is afoot when it comes to the Secret Service Jill Biden had a hand in providing.

You all saw that, yes? Jill Biden is the one who basically gave the head of Secret Service position to Kim Cheatle.

Who's running the country again?

Anyway ... Sean Davis had this to say:

This is treason. They deliberately starved Trump’s security detail of manpower and resources. Their plan deliberately did not place spotters on the roof.



And when law enforcement radioed the command post with details of a suspicious person using a range finder to determine… pic.twitter.com/VrvRHU2eMJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 16, 2024

His post continues:

And when law enforcement radioed the command post with details of a suspicious person using a range finder to determine precise distance to Trump, they kept Trump on the stage and didn’t do a thing until after Trump was shot and an innocent man was murdered. And when it was all done, Biden’s DHS secretary said he had “100% confidence” in the entire operation.

We bet they did.

*cough cough*

Why did every single security failure work to the shooters advantage? Were these levels of failures common and no one took advantage? Were there other thwarted attempts? Why did all these failures occur on the one day someone decided to act? — Spaceman Cometh (@spaceman_cometh) July 16, 2024

Good questions.

All of them.

Which is probably why we won't get any real answers.

Cheadle HAS to resign. This shouldn’t even be a discussion. The SS has ONE JOB. They failed and a decent man’s is dead. End of discussion. — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) July 16, 2024

She won't resign and we all know Jill won't make her.

This was a perfect storm, and I have zero faith we’ll get answers or anyone will even lose their job over this. — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) July 16, 2024

Sadly, we agree.

