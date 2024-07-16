JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Joe & Mika Enraged, Threaten to Quit 'Morning Joe!'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The moment Trump announced JD Vance was his VP pick Democrats, the media, and of course Never Trump lost their freakin' minds. Ok, so let's not pretend they don't lose their minds over every little thing BUT they seemed especially fussy over this pick.

And of course, the fact Vance wasn't always a fan of the nominee has been something they've gone back to again and again.

Vance was more than happy to address that during his first interview with Sean Hannity after being chosen.

From KTexas12:

Since being elected to the Senate, Vance has been one of Trump’s most vocal advocates on Capitol Hill and in media interviews.

Asked by Hannity to explain his change of heart regarding Trump, Vance said that Trump’s accomplishments as president led him to change his mind about him.

“I don’t hide from that. I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016 but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind,” Vance said. “I actually think it’s a good thing. When you see somebody you were wrong about, you ought to admit the mistake and admit you were wrong.”

You can see the whole interview here, note, it's not short:

It's actually pretty good.

Seems like a lot of people want to hear what Vance has to say which is not great for Democrats who are already in trouble. We're hearing now that some Congressional Democrats are asking the DNC to hold off on the virtual vote to name Biden as nominee.

Huh.

Why would they do that? Ahem.

Everything the Left hates.

This oughta be fun.

