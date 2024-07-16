'Open the DOOR!' Joey Jones Comes Out SWINGING Defending Amber Rose Speaking at the RNC

Last night while we were watching the RNC we just happened to catch Amber Rose's speech and if we're being honest, we were good with it. There had been so much noise about Rose speaking at the RNC that we were of course intrigued ... and expecting something far more controversial than what we heard. She figured out the Left was lying to her about Trump, she wants her family to be safe, she wants more money in her pocket.

Seems like she's figuring things out, however imperfect her past may be.

Unfortunately, some big voices on the Right were not happy with her being there. As we've said before, everyone should be allowed to have their opinion, even if and when we disagree. For example, Joey Jones disagreed with Matt Walsh specifically who said she would not mobilize a single voter.

Take a look:

She’s not there to represent Conservatives or Republicans. She’s there to represent Americans who are not familiar with conservative principles or republican policies, but may vote and are undecided. Open the door with a common thread, then expose them to all that conservatism… https://t.co/HhCawgh6xl — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) July 16, 2024

His post continues:

Open the door with a common thread, then expose them to all that conservatism is. This is only difficult to understand if you’ve built your brand on being: upset, bombastic, offended/offensive and outraged.

Ahem.

Also he’s crazy if he doesn’t realize how many might-be GOP voters are turned off by people like him. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 16, 2024

True! The RNC had every day people speak last night including some that voted for Biden and now support Trump. Yes, Amber is a celebrity and not like true conservatives in many ways, but that's exactly what they want people to see. The Republican Party is always scrutinized for… — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) July 16, 2024

Thank you! I welcome all to our tent. — BevyBear2 (@Bear2Bevy) July 16, 2024

If we want to beat the DNC machine we have to have a HUGE tent.

It's just the reality of where we are politically right now. To be fair, we understand the concerns of social conservatives and we shouldn't just write those off HOWEVER, it's time to have a discussion about what it is we really want to accomplish. Do we want to be the party of the individual however imperfect they may be? Or do we want to continue handing the Left gimmes by telling people we disapprove of that they're not welcome?

If a person wants smaller government and more money in their pocket, in our humble opinion they can come on into the tent.

We can figure the other stuff out along the way.

