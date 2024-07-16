FAFO! Jack Black Backpedals on Gross Trump Comments, Cancels Tour (Official Requests Group Be DEPORTED)

As Twitchy readers know, Tenacious D aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass made some repugnant jokes about Trump getting shot just HOURS after the incident took place going so far as to 'wish' the shooter hadn't missed.

Advertisement

Tell us more about how the Right should tone things down, Democrats. How we're the party of violent rhetoric.

Seriously.

We love it.

Oh, and oopsie, we love this too:

NEW: Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his tour



He received intense backlash after his bandmate Kyle Gass said “don’t miss Trump next time”



An Australian politician also made a formal request for Jack Black and his friend to be deported immediately



FAFO pic.twitter.com/RZ0mVTBxVU — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 16, 2024

Canceled the tour and an Australian politician has formally requested they be deported. Consequences for Lefties being awful? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Honestly, we are shocked. Are things actually finally turning around?

Jack Black (@jackblack) laughed as his friend & band mate made a birthday wish that they "don’t miss Trump next time."



Jack was just @JoeBiden’s guest of honor and speaker at his Hollywood fundraiser.



He was not "blindsided", he was blinded by the Hate in his mind and heart.… pic.twitter.com/v1KqRvpQU6 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 16, 2024

Black showed us all who he really his and quite frankly, who the Democrats are.

Jack Black didn’t need to repeat what Kyle said over a microphone. Obviously he was amused. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) July 16, 2024

Absolutely.

He was blindsided by the backlash. Leftists never think of facing consequences before they act. — GrumpyOldMan (@Jonatha62844030) July 16, 2024

They're always surprised when people get pissed at them for saying stupid and horrible things. As if they really don't ever think before they speak.

Which is probably why they vote for Democrats.

They never like the finding out after f**king around part.

Huh.

======================================================================

Related:

Jennifer Rubins's Advice to Media On How BEST to Use Trump's Shooting to Help Dems Pisses EVERYONE Off

TREASON? Sean Davis BRUTALLY Brings Up Even MORE Alarming Details About Trump's PA Security Detail

LAME Skywalker --> Twitter/X FORCEFULLY Shuts Mark Hamill Down for Mocking Trump's Gunshot Wound

Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch)

'F**k OFF, You Puke': David Frum All But Blames Trump for Getting Shot and HOOBOY It Does NOT Go Well

=======================================================================