FAFO! Jack Black Backpedals on Gross Trump Comments, Cancels Tour (Official Requests Group Be DEPORTED)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on July 16, 2024
As Twitchy readers know, Tenacious D aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass made some repugnant jokes about Trump getting shot just HOURS after the incident took place going so far as to 'wish' the shooter hadn't missed.

Tell us more about how the Right should tone things down, Democrats. How we're the party of violent rhetoric.

Seriously.

We love it.

Oh, and oopsie, we love this too:

Canceled the tour and an Australian politician has formally requested they be deported. Consequences for Lefties being awful? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Honestly, we are shocked. Are things actually finally turning around?

Black showed us all who he really his and quite frankly, who the Democrats are.

Absolutely.

They're always surprised when people get pissed at them for saying stupid and horrible things. As if they really don't ever think before they speak.

Which is probably why they vote for Democrats.

They never like the finding out after f**king around part.

Huh.

======================================================================

