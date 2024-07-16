Atrocious D (Bags): Jack Black and Kyle Gass Have One Wish ... 'Don't Miss Trump Next Time'

LAME Skywalker --> Twitter/X FORCEFULLY Shuts Mark Hamill Down for Mocking Trump's Gunshot...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on July 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've seen plenty of examples of the left behaving badly after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday evening in Pennsylvania. Far from 'dialing it back,' there have been far too many people expressing regret that the shooter missed. And they have been found in all areas of society: government, academia, and private business. Libs of TikTok's Twitter account is replete with examples in the past couple of days.

But no matter how often we see it, and no matter how often the left fails to surprise us anymore, it never becomes less shocking. 

In Sydney, Australia on July 14, this is what Jack Black (who recently appeared at a Biden fundraiser with George Clooney) and Kyle Gass had to say while celebrating Gass' birthday on stage. Together, those two make up the parody rock band 'Tenacious D.' 

Watch: 

Now, keep in mind that this was July 14 in Australia. That means that this disgusting display took place mere hours after the gunman in Pennsylvania failed to take Trump's life. And mere hours after he did take the life of Pennsylvanian Corey Comperatore.

It is equally revolting how much applause this 'birthday wish' received, but at least most of those people aren't American citizens like Black and Gass are. 

They have no floor. They have no bar that they will not find a way to slither under. 

A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump (Update)
Aaron Walker
We don't imagine the American media will force Barack Obama or Joe Biden to comment on this horrible display. But they should. 

Nope. Because it's (D)ifferent. 

Actress Gina Carano was also curious if her former employer Disney would have any comment. 

The rest of her tweet reads: 

Or is calling for peace between neighbors like I did the only values you at Disney/Lucasfilm find “abhorrent” and like making dangerous statements towards your female cast members to broadcast out to the Hollywood press and world. Not this one though right? Or last weeks Mark Ruffalo comment. Or ALL the ones we have well documented before.

Don't count on a comment from Disney or any other studio Black or Gass have worked for. They didn't fire Carano for tweeting something horrible. They fired her for tweeting something true.

No, Hollywood won't cancel them. But Americans still can. 

It's just that easy. 

It's one thing for actors, musicians, and artists to be on the political left. We get that. Most of them do not live in the real world (and some never have), so they are not impacted by the destructive policies they advocate. 

But there are lines you can't uncross when you cross them. And the members of Tenacious D very publicly just stepped over one of the biggest. 

They are broken. They are so fragile that they allowed one man to break them, utterly and forever. 

But there are some good signs. In the past, there were never any consequences for deplorable (yes, Hillary Clinton, we are going to use your word ... where it belongs) behavior from leftist celebrities.

In this case, maybe there will be some.

Wow. Good for Australian Senator Ralph Babet. Here are more details from Bounding Into Comics

In a statement released to his personal Twitter account on July 15th/16th (depending on which side of the international date line one falls), Australian Senator for Victoria and United Australia Party member Ralph Babet has declared that, in in response to Gass’ call for political violence, 'Tenacious D must be deported immediately.'

'I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday,' asserted the conservative politician. 'To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape, or form. This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wish for the death of the President.'

No, Gass was not joking. He meant what he said. 

Here is the full tweet and statement from Senator Babet: 

At the bottom of his statement, Babet also mentions that Australia (wrongly) deported tennis star Novak Djokovic simply for refusing to take a vaccine. 

Will they also deport Black and Gass, who have several more scheduled tour dates in Australia and New Zealand? 

If they do, maybe the United States should refuse to accept them.

