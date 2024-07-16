Atrocious D (Bags): Jack Black and Kyle Gass Have One Wish ... 'Don't Miss Trump Next Time'

We've seen plenty of examples of the left behaving badly after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday evening in Pennsylvania. Far from 'dialing it back,' there have been far too many people expressing regret that the shooter missed. And they have been found in all areas of society: government, academia, and private business. Libs of TikTok's Twitter account is replete with examples in the past couple of days.

But no matter how often we see it, and no matter how often the left fails to surprise us anymore, it never becomes less shocking.

In Sydney, Australia on July 14, this is what Jack Black (who recently appeared at a Biden fundraiser with George Clooney) and Kyle Gass had to say while celebrating Gass' birthday on stage. Together, those two make up the parody rock band 'Tenacious D.'

Watch:

Jack Black band mate Tenacious D: "Don't miss Trump next time"



Jack Black: "Thank you"



pic.twitter.com/bHbkK5e3Bw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2024

Now, keep in mind that this was July 14 in Australia. That means that this disgusting display took place mere hours after the gunman in Pennsylvania failed to take Trump's life. And mere hours after he did take the life of Pennsylvanian Corey Comperatore.

It is equally revolting how much applause this 'birthday wish' received, but at least most of those people aren't American citizens like Black and Gass are.

This is just appalling. A father was murdered. Two people are fighting for their lives.



This is Democrats at their lowest, although nothing would surprise us.

I’m sure there are depths they will stoop to that we can’t yet imagine. https://t.co/3Q4IjpB005 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 15, 2024

They have no floor. They have no bar that they will not find a way to slither under.

We don't imagine the American media will force Barack Obama or Joe Biden to comment on this horrible display. But they should.

Jack Black was featured at an L.A. fundraiser for Biden but I'm not expecting a mad rush of reporters trying to ask Biden if he disavows those comments from one of his supporters. https://t.co/VhOWxj8vx0 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 15, 2024

Nope. Because it's (D)ifferent.

Actress Gina Carano was also curious if her former employer Disney would have any comment.

Would @Lucasfilm or @disney like to comment on one of their actors on the Mandalorian promoting and at the very least not backing down and calming the actual abhorrent rhetoric on stage about joking about the assassination attempt failing to kill President Trump??



Or is calling… https://t.co/EJOHQ8M8BL pic.twitter.com/wpI60cgYrC — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) July 15, 2024

The rest of her tweet reads:

Or is calling for peace between neighbors like I did the only values you at Disney/Lucasfilm find “abhorrent” and like making dangerous statements towards your female cast members to broadcast out to the Hollywood press and world. Not this one though right? Or last weeks Mark Ruffalo comment. Or ALL the ones we have well documented before.

Don't count on a comment from Disney or any other studio Black or Gass have worked for. They didn't fire Carano for tweeting something horrible. They fired her for tweeting something true.

If the Left really cared about civility, it would cancel all of these guys from future Hollywood enterprises.



Narrator: they won't do that. https://t.co/Xeiwgs9of2 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 15, 2024

No, Hollywood won't cancel them. But Americans still can.

It's just that easy.

Our answer is simple, who needs Jack Black?



No need to see his act....ever.



Not complicated. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 15, 2024

It's one thing for actors, musicians, and artists to be on the political left. We get that. Most of them do not live in the real world (and some never have), so they are not impacted by the destructive policies they advocate.

But there are lines you can't uncross when you cross them. And the members of Tenacious D very publicly just stepped over one of the biggest.

A stark reminder of how evil Hollyweird is. Used to respect Jack Black but this is repulsive.



I don't know why its so difficult for the deranged left to simply show BASIC human decency and keep their mouths shut.

Nope, they have to remind us they are scumbags. 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/NXIerAS03P — Juno Maxwell (@Goddess_Maxwell) July 16, 2024

They are broken. They are so fragile that they allowed one man to break them, utterly and forever.

But there are some good signs. In the past, there were never any consequences for deplorable (yes, Hillary Clinton, we are going to use your word ... where it belongs) behavior from leftist celebrities.

In this case, maybe there will be some.

Australian Senator Calls For Immediate Deportation Of Tenacious D After Guitarist Kyle Gass Declares On-Stage “Don’t Miss Trump Next Time” https://t.co/B6VarfmvJi — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) July 16, 2024

Wow. Good for Australian Senator Ralph Babet. Here are more details from Bounding Into Comics:

In a statement released to his personal Twitter account on July 15th/16th (depending on which side of the international date line one falls), Australian Senator for Victoria and United Australia Party member Ralph Babet has declared that, in in response to Gass’ call for political violence, 'Tenacious D must be deported immediately.'



'I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday,' asserted the conservative politician. 'To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape, or form. This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wish for the death of the President.'

No, Gass was not joking. He meant what he said.

Here is the full tweet and statement from Senator Babet:

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDS — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 16, 2024

At the bottom of his statement, Babet also mentions that Australia (wrongly) deported tennis star Novak Djokovic simply for refusing to take a vaccine.

Will they also deport Black and Gass, who have several more scheduled tour dates in Australia and New Zealand?

If they do, maybe the United States should refuse to accept them.

***

