HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well

Liz Cheney is very disappointed in Trump for picking JD Vance.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You love to see it.

JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t - overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP is no longer the… https://t.co/l0O64J3pSj — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 16, 2024

Her post continues:

The Trump GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution.

She loves to say that stupid crap as if she has any say whatsoever about what the GOP is and is not. In case she forgot, Wyoming fired her in an almost-record breaking defeat to Harriet Hageman. Forty points is an impressive LOSS.

This is the post she is quote-tweeting from ... herself.

Yesterday, @JDVance1 claimed that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President. Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 5, 2024

Someone close to her should really tell her to change the record.

And we hate to break it to her, this preening and complaining will convince nobody who isn't already opposed to voting for Trump. She's not changing anyone's mind or influencing anyone's vote.

We call this preaching to the choir.

NASTY WOMAN: Let's not forget how Liz Cheney, a deep stater, and others withheld critical testimony from the American people in a Communist-style, one-sided J6 committee.



Simply put, she mocks the Constitution with her actions, and Americans have saved receipts of what she's… pic.twitter.com/hHeAN6uN7i — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) July 16, 2024

Let's not forget.

Good point.

Never-Trumps are really just Establishment Democrats in disguise — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 16, 2024

They are whatever makes them the most money.

And Trump-hate is very lucrative.

Did we say that out loud? Our bad.

