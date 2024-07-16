Biden Claims He Has NOT Engaged in Violent Rhetoric (But These Handy-Dandy Screenshots...
HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Liz Cheney is very disappointed in Trump for picking JD Vance.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You love to see it.

Her post continues:

The Trump GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution.

She loves to say that stupid crap as if she has any say whatsoever about what the GOP is and is not. In case she forgot, Wyoming fired her in an almost-record breaking defeat to Harriet Hageman. Forty points is an impressive LOSS.

This is the post she is quote-tweeting from ... herself.

Someone close to her should really tell her to change the record.

And we hate to break it to her, this preening and complaining will convince nobody who isn't already opposed to voting for Trump. She's not changing anyone's mind or influencing anyone's vote.

We call this preaching to the choir.

Let's not forget.

Good point.

They are whatever makes them the most money.

And Trump-hate is very lucrative.

Did we say that out loud? Our bad.

