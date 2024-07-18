Here's a New Batch of Swing State Polling to Throw the Dems Into...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
'July 13th ... My Premiere': Check Out What Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks...
A DESPERATE Joy Reid Compares Biden's COVID Cold to Trump Surviving Assassination (WATCH)
98-Year-Old Nazi Fighter and WWII Veteran William Pekrul Brings the House Down at...
Gold Star Families From Abbey Gate Remind Biden Service Members Were Killed on...
NYT Correspondent Notes House Speaker Touts Law and Order, Nominates Convicted Felon
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump...
Mayor of East Palestine Slams Biden at the RNC: Biden Administration Has Been...
MSNBC Reports on 'Notable Republicans' Who Won't Be Attending the RNC
Twitter ABSOLUTELY Drags Joe Biden After He Announces He is Covid Positive
Even More Doesn't Add Up in the Trump Assassination Attempt
And? J.D. Vance Once Said Alex Jones Was a Better Source of Information...
Boosted President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 … Again

Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems' Intervention Pushing Biden to Withdraw FAILED So Now They're Playing Dirty

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on July 18, 2024
Meme

If you're anything like this editor you've had to restock your stash of popcorn at least once in the last month, especially after that fateful presidential debate where we watched Joe Biden's campaign collapse in real time, whether he knew it or not.

Advertisement

And whether the Democrats wanted to admit it, or not.

Add in the fact some maniac actually shot Trump and the man STOOD UP right after and yeah ... Democrats have a YUGE mess on their hands and the best part of all of this is they did it to THEMSELVES. They fortified 2020, they vilified and targeted Trump, they put Banana Brain in the White House with the most unpopular VP maybe in all of his history and now it's coming back to bite them in the arse.

Hello Karma our old friend, Democrats have come to speak with you again.

Take a look at this:

The intervention failed (Biden being defensive doesn't sound like it went well), so suddenly it's getting leaked that he got defensive.

Huh.

Dirty pool, Nancy. Wonder if the leaking is why we're hearing about Biden suddenly having COVID and being receptive to stepping down if he has a medical condition.

Huh again.

This doesn't seem very democratic for the party that claims they're defending democracy. Who knew?

Recommended

Here's a New Batch of Swing State Polling to Throw the Dems Into an Even Bigger Panic
Doug P.
Advertisement

Bite. Your. Tongue.

Bro, same.

Let's hope so. They're slimy and sneaky ... 

Of course he's confused, about everything but especially about his own party telling him to step down after they've spent years telling him how great he is and how much the country loves him. Heck, Jill Biden acted like he ate ALL his veggies after that nightmare of a debate, why would he think he didn't do well?

Advertisement

This really is the most public case of elder abuse maybe ever.

Nancy Pelosi is dirty. And evil. And corrupt.

Yup.

Wonder if she tore up Biden's last SOTU?

=======================================================================

Related:

'July 13th ... My Premiere': Check Out What Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Wrote on Gaming Site

And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters Should TERRIFY Dems

She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well

=======================================================================

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's a New Batch of Swing State Polling to Throw the Dems Into an Even Bigger Panic
Doug P.
'July 13th ... My Premiere': Check Out What Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Wrote on Gaming Site
Sam J.
A DESPERATE Joy Reid Compares Biden's COVID Cold to Trump Surviving Assassination (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump Still Shouldn't Have Security
justmindy
Twitter ABSOLUTELY Drags Joe Biden After He Announces He is Covid Positive
justmindy
The Wife of 'The Washington Post' Columnist Max Boot Indicted for an Astonishing Reason
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's a New Batch of Swing State Polling to Throw the Dems Into an Even Bigger Panic Doug P.
Advertisement