And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters Should TERRIFY Dems

Well well well, what do we have here? It looks like a fairly long list of powerful, wealthy people from Silicon Valley who support Donald Trump. Those are some BIG red pills, just sayin'.
After what happened with Zuck Bucks back in 2020, this is definitely a sight for sore eyes.
Seems some people even in Big Tech are getting tired of the crime, filth, poverty, and the overall crap state Jill Biden, sorry Joe Biden, has left this country in. When we saw Elon Musk allocate $45 MILLION a month to Trump's campaign we thought that was pretty YUGE, but we hadn't seen nothin' yet.
Check this list out.
Ben Horowitz— David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 17, 2024
Bill Ackman
Cameron Winklevoss
Doug Leone
Elon Musk
Eoghan McCabe
Ken Howery
Kyle Samani
Marc Andreessen
Jacob Helberg
Joe Lonsdale
Palmer Luckey
Peter Thiel
Shaun Maguire
Trevor Traina
Tushar Jain
Tyler Winklevoss
Come on in, the water’s warm. pic.twitter.com/tf09tsM6fg
It is so on.
You can feel it, right? There's just a different vibe out there.
Making it cool to be a Republican again.— Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) July 17, 2024
Hey! We happen to think it's always been cool to be a Republican, it just took some people more time to figure that out.
The post vibe-shift world has arrived— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 17, 2024
The pendulum has swung BACK.
Vs Reid Hoffman. I like our odds.— Big Red TLC ♿️ (@Bigredtlc54) July 17, 2024
These two pic.twitter.com/cKsNCEyxzq— Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) July 17, 2024
If Elon didn't buy Twitter when he did, I suspect this list would be much smaller too.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) July 17, 2024
If Elon hadn't bought Twitter a lot would be different right now and we're pretty sure it wouldn't be for the best.
So thank God he did.
Let's DO this!
