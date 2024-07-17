She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy'...
Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters...
Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake...
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
‘I Hold Joe Biden’ Responsible: Mother Points Finger at Biden, Harris and Open...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says We Can't Have a 'Weekend at Bernie's' President
Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants
'America Saved My Life!' Hung Cao Explains How His Family Fled Communism
‘While I Was Fighting for My Life’: Scalise Reveals What Trump Did After...
Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Enthusiastic Applause at RNC
CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at...
Chicago Mayor Reportedly Removing Washington Statue From City Hall

And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters Should TERRIFY Dems

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Well well well, what do we have here? It looks like a fairly long list of powerful, wealthy people from Silicon Valley who support Donald Trump. Those are some BIG red pills, just sayin'.

Advertisement

After what happened with Zuck Bucks back in 2020, this is definitely a sight for sore eyes.

Seems some people even in Big Tech are getting tired of the crime, filth, poverty, and the overall crap state Jill Biden, sorry Joe Biden, has left this country in. When we saw Elon Musk allocate $45 MILLION a month to Trump's campaign we thought that was pretty YUGE, but we hadn't seen nothin' yet.

Check this list out.

It is so on.

You can feel it, right? There's just a different vibe out there.

Hey! We happen to think it's always been cool to be a Republican, it just took some people more time to figure that out.

The pendulum has swung BACK.

Recommended

Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If Elon hadn't bought Twitter a lot would be different right now and we're pretty sure it wouldn't be for the best.

So thank God he did.

Let's DO this!

=======================================================================

Related:

She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well

Biden Claims He Has NOT Engaged in Violent Rhetoric (But These Handy-Dandy Screenshots Prove OTHERWISE)

'Open the DOOR!' Joey Jones Comes Out SWINGING Defending Amber Rose Speaking at the RNC

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN ELON MUSK TRUMP TRUMP CAMPAIGN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is
Grateful Calvin
She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters He's Been a Great President
Doug P.
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention Emerges
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: You Are NOT Ready for the Japanese Anime of Trump's Attempted Assassination (LOL)
Aaron Walker
'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks Harmeet Dhillon's RNC Appearance
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is Grateful Calvin
Advertisement