And Here We GOOO! David Sacks's List of POWERFUL Silicon Valley Trump Supporters Should TERRIFY Dems

Well well well, what do we have here? It looks like a fairly long list of powerful, wealthy people from Silicon Valley who support Donald Trump. Those are some BIG red pills, just sayin'.

Advertisement

After what happened with Zuck Bucks back in 2020, this is definitely a sight for sore eyes.

Seems some people even in Big Tech are getting tired of the crime, filth, poverty, and the overall crap state Jill Biden, sorry Joe Biden, has left this country in. When we saw Elon Musk allocate $45 MILLION a month to Trump's campaign we thought that was pretty YUGE, but we hadn't seen nothin' yet.

Check this list out.

Ben Horowitz

Bill Ackman

Cameron Winklevoss

Doug Leone

Elon Musk

Eoghan McCabe

Ken Howery

Kyle Samani

Marc Andreessen

Jacob Helberg

Joe Lonsdale

Palmer Luckey

Peter Thiel

Shaun Maguire

Trevor Traina

Tushar Jain

Tyler Winklevoss



Come on in, the water’s warm. pic.twitter.com/tf09tsM6fg — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 17, 2024

It is so on.

You can feel it, right? There's just a different vibe out there.

Making it cool to be a Republican again. — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) July 17, 2024

Hey! We happen to think it's always been cool to be a Republican, it just took some people more time to figure that out.

The post vibe-shift world has arrived — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 17, 2024

The pendulum has swung BACK.

Vs Reid Hoffman. I like our odds. — Big Red TLC ♿️ (@Bigredtlc54) July 17, 2024

If Elon didn't buy Twitter when he did, I suspect this list would be much smaller too. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) July 17, 2024

If Elon hadn't bought Twitter a lot would be different right now and we're pretty sure it wouldn't be for the best.

So thank God he did.

Let's DO this!

=======================================================================

Related:

She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well

Biden Claims He Has NOT Engaged in Violent Rhetoric (But These Handy-Dandy Screenshots Prove OTHERWISE)

'Open the DOOR!' Joey Jones Comes Out SWINGING Defending Amber Rose Speaking at the RNC

=======================================================================