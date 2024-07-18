'Acceptance Is Complete': Dem Rep and Top Biden Surrogate Says It's Time to...
George Conway Hilariously MOCKED for Being too Dumb to See the Irony of His Brand NEW Grift/PAC's Name

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on July 18, 2024
Twitchy

Has this grifter ever met a grift he didn't love?

It's fascinating how George Conway really contributes absolutely nothing to the greater good of America and yet somehow, someway, lemmings keep giving this guy their money. And would you look at that? Since Biden is a mess now Conway has created a brand NEW grift ... sorry, group, playing the 'both Trump AND Biden are psychopaths' card.

Advertisement

Honestly, any mouth-breather still giving this waste of space their money deserves to get conned.

Sorry, not sorry. 

Look at this nonsense:

Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee.

The irony.

The only other tweets in this thread are his telling morons how to give him money.

Oh, and speaking of morons:

Other people responding to his new grift aren't quite as easily fooled as some other people.

Meep.

HA HA HA HA HA

Pretty sure out pals in the TDS group have the market cornered on psychopaths.

Aces.

