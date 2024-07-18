George Conway Hilariously MOCKED for Being too Dumb to See the Irony of His Brand NEW Grift/PAC's Name

Has this grifter ever met a grift he didn't love?

It's fascinating how George Conway really contributes absolutely nothing to the greater good of America and yet somehow, someway, lemmings keep giving this guy their money. And would you look at that? Since Biden is a mess now Conway has created a brand NEW grift ... sorry, group, playing the 'both Trump AND Biden are psychopaths' card.

Honestly, any mouth-breather still giving this waste of space their money deserves to get conned.

Sorry, not sorry.

Look at this nonsense:

I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee.



Because it’s time to start talking about what should be the number one issue in the 2024 presidential election.



Join the conversation at @PsychoPAC24 and at https://t.co/7Jw8lgMa2q. pic.twitter.com/vCL8dayVA8 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 18, 2024

Anti-Psychopath Political Action Committee.

The irony.

The only other tweets in this thread are his telling morons how to give him money.

Oh, and speaking of morons:

Thank you George for all you do 🇺🇸 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 18, 2024

Just followed. Retweeted and commented. This. This. This for the next 4 months regardless of the Democratic nominee. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) July 18, 2024

Other people responding to his new grift aren't quite as easily fooled as some other people.

See your still upset that Kelly Anne loved Trump more than you.



Surely @TheRickWilson over at the Pedophile project can give you the love you’re looking for. — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) July 18, 2024

Meep.

Fine People Hoax is mentioned 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/y5KI2N2zYl — Fitzy¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) July 18, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Coming from a psychopathic narcissist that's hilarious.



Bonus footage pic.twitter.com/I10BhJcEvh — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) July 18, 2024

Pretty sure out pals in the TDS group have the market cornered on psychopaths.

So, you've given up on the 51 former intelligence officers and are relying on the "mental health professionals" - the same ones counseling children to chop off body parts?



You're doing great, George. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 18, 2024

Aces.

