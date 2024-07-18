Disgrace to the Fallen: MSNBC Cuts From Gold Star Families at RNC to...
HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate Dates is Straight-FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on July 18, 2024
Twitchy

Gotta give it to the Trump campaign ... they're on fire right now.

Then again, when the Democrats are so openly giving them SO MUCH to work with we imagine it makes it even easier to make them look stupid. Case in point, when asked about locking in dates for the Vice Presidential debates they responded like this:

His post continues:

... or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Hey, it's only fair. How can they schedule the VP debates when they're not 100% sure who Vance will be debating? We suppose whoever Kamala chooses will get their backsides handed to them BUT we digress.

Biden still insists he's running although now that he MAGICALLY has COVID, he has agreed to reconsider his bid over a 'medical condition'. Keep in mind, COVID is a virus, not a medical condition.

They don't really even have to troll considering the entire Democrat campaign has turned into nothing more than one giant troll at this point.

We can only hope.

Oh damn, indeed.

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP VICE PRESIDENT 2024 ELECTION

