HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate Dates is Straight-FIRE

Gotta give it to the Trump campaign ... they're on fire right now.

Then again, when the Democrats are so openly giving them SO MUCH to work with we imagine it makes it even easier to make them look stupid. Case in point, when asked about locking in dates for the Vice Presidential debates they responded like this:

NEW: Trump campaign responds re: Vice Presidential debates.



“We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 17, 2024

His post continues:

... or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

Hey, it's only fair. How can they schedule the VP debates when they're not 100% sure who Vance will be debating? We suppose whoever Kamala chooses will get their backsides handed to them BUT we digress.

Biden still insists he's running although now that he MAGICALLY has COVID, he has agreed to reconsider his bid over a 'medical condition'. Keep in mind, COVID is a virus, not a medical condition.

