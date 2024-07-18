Elon Musk OWNS WHITE PRIVILEGED Mark Cuban Lecturing Others About Checking Their White Privilege (Watch)

Mark Cuban is a mess.

We feel like we've written this story before ... maybe because Cuban is so desperate for attention he'll say and do whatever he thinks it take, even if what he's saying and doing makes him look like a total tool.

Case in point.

Mark Cuban on the street preaching to people to check their white privilege. 😂



Imagine being a billionaire and being this desperate to be accepted. pic.twitter.com/y5nkFBS3iy — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 18, 2024

If you're not following MAZE (@mazemoore) you really should be, we find a ton of good info from his timeline and his work, just FYI.

We'd ask what is wrong with this dude but there really isn't any point as we're fairly certain it can't be fixed.

You can tell Cuban thought he was being super deep here and saying something worthwhile. Narrator: He was NOT.

Mark Cuban is a self-confessed racist, so he just hates himself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2024

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Um has anyone looked at his basketball teams over the last two decades? — JustaNotherGuy🇺🇸 (@Justa18874) July 18, 2024

We see what he did there.

@mcuban is proof that even a certifiable idiot can be a billionaire. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 18, 2024

Cuban is proof any doorknob can be successful in America. Yup.

He's so cringe now.



Why doesn't he give all of his money away and just keep what he needs to live? — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) July 18, 2024

Right? He should just give away all of his privilege since it's such a bad thing.

Mark needs to publicly wash feet or he doesn’t mean it. — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) July 18, 2024

Another great idea. Let us know when Cuban does it as we imagine he eventually will get to that point.

