Biden Has Covid Again but I Guess Masks Aren't a Thing Anymore (Plus:...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out...
'Acceptance Is Complete': Dem Rep and Top Biden Surrogate Says It's Time to...
Gold Star Families of Those Killed During Afghanistan Withdrawal Offer Strongest Condemnat...
George Conway Hilariously MOCKED for Being too Dumb to See the Irony of...
HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate...
Disgrace to the Fallen: MSNBC Cuts From Gold Star Families at RNC to...
Dude. No. 'Absolute LUNATIC' John Harwood's Deranged Thread Implying Trump Wasn't ACTUALLY...
'Uh, You Know ... the Black Man': BET Releases Unedited Biden Interview and...
Here's a New Batch of Swing State Polling to Throw the Dems Into...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems' Intervention Pushing Biden to Withdraw FAILED So Now...
'July 13th ... My Premiere': Check Out What Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks...
A DESPERATE Joy Reid Compares Biden's COVID Cold to Trump Surviving Assassination (WATCH)

Elon Musk OWNS WHITE PRIVILEGED Mark Cuban Lecturing Others About Checking Their White Privilege (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Mark Cuban is a mess.

We feel like we've written this story before ... maybe because Cuban is so desperate for attention he'll say and do whatever he thinks it take, even if what he's saying and doing makes him look like a total tool.

Advertisement

Case in point.

If you're not following MAZE (@mazemoore) you really should be, we find a ton of good info from his timeline and his work, just FYI.

We'd ask what is wrong with this dude but there really isn't any point as we're fairly certain it can't be fixed.

You can tell Cuban thought he was being super deep here and saying something worthwhile. Narrator: He was NOT.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

We see what he did there.

Cuban is proof any doorknob can be successful in America. Yup.

Right? He should just give away all of his privilege since it's such a bad thing.

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Another great idea. Let us know when Cuban does it as we imagine he eventually will get to that point.

=======================================================================

Related:

George Conway Hilariously MOCKED for Being too Dumb to See the Irony of His Brand NEW Grift/PAC's Name

HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate Dates is Straight-FIRE

Dude. No. 'Absolute LUNATIC' John Harwood's Deranged Thread Implying Trump Wasn't ACTUALLY Shot BACKFIRES

'Uh, You Know ... the Black Man': BET Releases Unedited Biden Interview and HELLOOO Dumpster Fire (Watch)

Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems' Intervention Pushing Biden to Withdraw FAILED So Now They're Playing Dirty

'July 13th ... My Premiere': Check Out What Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Wrote on Gaming Site

=======================================================================

Tags: MARK CUBAN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
George Conway Hilariously MOCKED for Being too Dumb to See the Irony of His Brand NEW Grift/PAC's Name
Sam J.
Dude. No. 'Absolute LUNATIC' John Harwood's Deranged Thread Implying Trump Wasn't ACTUALLY Shot BACKFIRES
Sam J.
'Uh, You Know ... the Black Man': BET Releases Unedited Biden Interview and HELLOOO Dumpster Fire (Watch)
Sam J.
'Acceptance Is Complete': Dem Rep and Top Biden Surrogate Says It's Time to Make America Great Again
Doug P.
HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate Dates Is Straight-FIRE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement