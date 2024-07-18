Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald...
Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened at Trump Shooting (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on July 18, 2024
X

As you all know, our pals on the Left have not been dealing all that well with the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump's life this past weekend. Beyond the a-holes and d-bags complaining about the shooter missing (and there are still far too many of those floating around), we have talking heads and pundits claiming Trump actually STAGED the shooting and wasn't actually shot or hit by glass.

What sort of horrible, hate-filled person would accuse a politician of staging a shooting where an innocent man LOST HIS LIFE just for a bump in ratings?

Oh, Joy Reid is that sort of horrible, hate-filled person.

Not to mention more than a little bats**t nuts.

Watch THIS:

Get the net!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Calling her insane is an insult to insane people.

They don't know what to do. First it was that horrific debate and then Trump got shot and stood up DEFIANT and unafraid ... 

Glorious, ain't it?

*cough cough*

Keep in mind, MSNBC told Keith Olbermann he was too nuts for their network.

But Joy isn't?

Yeah.

Tags: JOY REID TRUMP

