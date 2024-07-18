Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened at Trump Shooting (Watch)

As you all know, our pals on the Left have not been dealing all that well with the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump's life this past weekend. Beyond the a-holes and d-bags complaining about the shooter missing (and there are still far too many of those floating around), we have talking heads and pundits claiming Trump actually STAGED the shooting and wasn't actually shot or hit by glass.

Advertisement

What sort of horrible, hate-filled person would accuse a politician of staging a shooting where an innocent man LOST HIS LIFE just for a bump in ratings?

Oh, Joy Reid is that sort of horrible, hate-filled person.

Not to mention more than a little bats**t nuts.

Watch THIS:

NEW: MSNBC's Joy Reid says the Trump assassination attempt was staged and he may not have even been hit by a bullet.pic.twitter.com/tSrajKz0TA — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 18, 2024

Get the net!

This is not even a "conspiracy theory." This is Trump Derangement Syndrome on steroids.



Joy Reid should have been off the air a long time ago. It's like she is begging to be fired here. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 18, 2024

When did Al Sharpton transition — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 18, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

She’s mentally deranged. Surely she has one family member who cares about her mental wellbeing? — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) July 18, 2024

She’s absolutely insane. — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) July 18, 2024

Calling her insane is an insult to insane people.

The smell of despair from the odious Marxists is repulsive and wonderful at the same time ... — Publius Enigma (@6Polymath) July 18, 2024

They don't know what to do. First it was that horrific debate and then Trump got shot and stood up DEFIANT and unafraid ...

Glorious, ain't it?

Hey, @RealAlexJones are you getting all of this?



I think you should take notes.



SCOTUS needs to re-hear your case!!! — SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) July 18, 2024

*cough cough*

Joy Reid needs to be removed from MSNBC — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 18, 2024

Keep in mind, MSNBC told Keith Olbermann he was too nuts for their network.

But Joy isn't?

Yeah.

=======================================================================

Related:

Joy Behar Goes Full Hosebag Calling Trump Imperial Wizard in Rant About Biden Maybe Dropping Out (Watch)

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)

Elon Musk OWNS WHITE PRIVILEGED Mark Cuban Lecturing Others About Checking Their White Privilege (Watch)

George Conway Hilariously MOCKED for Being too Dumb to See the Irony of His Brand NEW Grift/PAC's Name

=======================================================================