Joy Behar Goes Full Hosebag Calling Trump Imperial Wizard in Rant About Biden Maybe Dropping Out (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on July 18, 2024

Joy Behar is just a horrible human being.

And in other news, water is still wet.

Honestly, you guys, we don't understand who is actually watching The View unless it's people like us who only watch so we can make fun of them after the fact. Then again, sadly, we know this isn't true because we see plenty of braindead people on Twitter/X saying the same stupid crap Behar and the other harpies spew on their ridiculous show.

For example, Behar is very depressed about the possibility of Biden dropping out.

Watch:

COVID is a good way for him to drop out?

Really?

Sunny Hostin thinks Democrats are sharing their discussions with Biden (aka leaking them) in order to force him out, and she doesn't like it.

But she'll still vote for Kamala so she's not that angry about it.

Pretend independent.

Heh. We like that.

And how disrespectful ... everyone needs to take the keys from grandpa one day? Wow.

Behar went above and beyond though with her violent, hate-filled, divisive rhetoric.

But you know, those of us on the Right are the real problem and should tone our rhetoric down.

*eye roll*

