Joy Behar Goes Full Hosebag Calling Trump Imperial Wizard in Rant About Biden Maybe Dropping Out (Watch)

Joy Behar is just a horrible human being.

And in other news, water is still wet.

Honestly, you guys, we don't understand who is actually watching The View unless it's people like us who only watch so we can make fun of them after the fact. Then again, sadly, we know this isn't true because we see plenty of braindead people on Twitter/X saying the same stupid crap Behar and the other harpies spew on their ridiculous show.

For example, Behar is very depressed about the possibility of Biden dropping out.

Watch:

"It's so depressing....I think he's going to drop out."

Joy Behar is disheartened by top Democratic Party leaders telling Biden to get out of race.

"The COVID in a way is like a good way for him to get out because he needs this time to show how strong he is and he's sick..." pic.twitter.com/PlrnG3gcFr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 18, 2024

COVID is a good way for him to drop out?

Really?

Sunny Hostin thinks Democrats are sharing their discussions with Biden (aka leaking them) in order to force him out, and she doesn't like it.

Sunny Hostin doesn't like the behind-the-scenes meetings urging Biden to get out are being leaked to the media.

"It's his decision to make. It seems to me that these...meetings are being leaked to force his hand."

But Biden still has her vote because Kamala is his VP. pic.twitter.com/8tfWFgidbi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 18, 2024

But she'll still vote for Kamala so she's not that angry about it.

Pretend independent Sara Haines actually appreciates Dems leaking their meetings with Biden: "Democrats would not make it public if they didn't need that pressure campaign to help with their decision."

Adding: "Everyone needs to take the keys from grandpa one day." pic.twitter.com/Yehb6aOgyG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 18, 2024

Pretend independent.

Heh. We like that.

And how disrespectful ... everyone needs to take the keys from grandpa one day? Wow.

Behar went above and beyond though with her violent, hate-filled, divisive rhetoric.

Using incendiary and inciting rhetoric, Behar proclaims, "Trump is the imperial wizard in some circles. They love him so much." pic.twitter.com/S3ZFZBOMt6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 18, 2024

But you know, those of us on the Right are the real problem and should tone our rhetoric down.

*eye roll*

