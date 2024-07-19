All They GOT?! Kyle Griffin and Other Mouth-Breathers FACE-PLANT POUNCING on Corey Comperatore's Jacket

We have known the Left was filled with small-minded, petty, mean people for a long long time, but watching their reactions to Trump honoring Corey Comperatore during his speech last night REALLY brought out the awful in them.

Imagine hating Trump so much (and being such an ick-day in general) that you dunk on a man who died protecting his family from a shooter.

This is the left, folks.

And it ain't pretty:

Corey Comperatore's name is misspelled on this firefighter jacket.



(Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images) pic.twitter.com/KZSyAqywYM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 19, 2024

NO WAY! SAY IT AIN'T SO! WELL, STOP THE PRESSES!

Or, and wait for it ...

Actually… that is his real coat. His last name wouldn’t fit on the coat, so he had the A removed to make it fit.



Here it is from Sunday. pic.twitter.com/y4UWaAIgVN — Aaron Newborn (@_Aaron_Newborn) July 19, 2024

Huh, shocking.

FAKE NEWS already and we've only just begun.

These people.

It’s his jacket that was sent for this occasion.



If his name is misspelled that’s all the more humanizing.



What is wrong with you people? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 19, 2024

There are SO many things wrong with these people, we're not sure where to start.

That's his gear, FFS. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 19, 2024

Griffin and others using Comperatore's jacket to try and dunk on Trump tells us they're desperate.

Ya' love to see it.

Why are you still leaving this post up? It's false. — The Kitchen Stink (@TheKitchenStink) July 19, 2024

Clicks, taps, narrative and agenda.

Remember, it's never about telling the whole story with our pals in the mainstream media ... it's about what message they can put out there that helps the Democrats. And with what we're seeing in the Democratic Party right now, they can use all the help they can get.

