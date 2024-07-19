MSNBC's Chris Hayes Warns About Who Trump Is, Accidentally KOs Biden in the...
All They GOT?! Kyle Griffin and Other Mouth-Breathers FACE-PLANT POUNCING on Corey Comperatore's Jacket

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We have known the Left was filled with small-minded, petty, mean people for a long long time, but watching their reactions to Trump honoring Corey Comperatore during his speech last night REALLY brought out the awful in them.

Imagine hating Trump so much (and being such an ick-day in general) that you dunk on a man who died protecting his family from a shooter.

This is the left, folks.

And it ain't pretty:

NO WAY! SAY IT AIN'T SO! WELL, STOP THE PRESSES!

Or, and wait for it ...

Huh, shocking.

FAKE NEWS already and we've only just begun.

These people.

There are SO many things wrong with these people, we're not sure where to start.

Griffin and others using Comperatore's jacket to try and dunk on Trump tells us they're desperate.

Ya' love to see it.

Clicks, taps, narrative and agenda.

Remember, it's never about telling the whole story with our pals in the mainstream media ... it's about what message they can put out there that helps the Democrats. And with what we're seeing in the Democratic Party right now, they can use all the help they can get.

