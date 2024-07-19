HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)

We know you know that we know you know Joy Behar is a boil on the butt of humanity but she just keeps saying more and more horrible things. Maybe it's a character and they think this garbage brings in the viewers? Or maybe she really is just a horrible, ugly, vindictive, crass, vile, hateful, divisive, hag.

Advertisement

Also, plenty of people believe God watches over them ... it's not narcissistic at all.

Watch this:

The View's Joy Behar did NOT like that Trump said God was watching over him at his PA rally.



BEHAR: "I was raised Catholic. I'm a Christian girl. When something like this happens to you...and you say something like 'God was watching me,' that is a very un-Christian thing to… pic.twitter.com/3qvF0VfAah — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024

She's a Christian girl.

Raised Catholic.

But you guys know she supports abortion ... how very Catholic and Christian of her.

Typical of the Left media, vindictive, bitter, and full of hate. They are miserable and spend their lives trying to make others as miserable as they are. They reject all the things that make life happy and meaningful and live in a world of envy and blaming everyone but themselves — Todd H (@Todd_H_225) July 19, 2024

It’s literally what every Christian says when something like that happens. Literally every time they say “God must have been watching over me”. This woman is completely unhinged. — SrirachaPool (@SrirachaPool) July 19, 2024

Calling this train wreck completely unhinged is an insult to completely unhinged people.

These women have so much hate in their hearts that it's made them become unhinged, and it's sad to see . — Rachel 🇺🇸🙏 (@racheld48040847) July 19, 2024

Filled with hate.

They spew hate.

Hate is literally all they have and it's eating them up.

She's an idiot. — Extreme Ultra MightyJimbo (@MightyJimbo) July 19, 2024

That works too.

She has no idea what she is talking about. God watches over all of us. — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) July 19, 2024

Amen.

And He was DEFINITELY watching over Trump.

=======================================================================

Related:

Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention as Only SHE Can

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Own DIG at RNC24

All They GOT?! Kyle Griffin and Other Mouth-Breathers FACE-PLANT POUNCING on Corey Comperatore's Jacket

Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened at Trump Shooting (Watch)

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

=======================================================================