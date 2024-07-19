NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig...

Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention as Only SHE Can

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on July 19, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Most everyone knows MSNBC is full of it but what they pulled during the RNC Convention with using a fake backdrop to pretend they were there?! WOW. Tell us you're not a seriously outlet without telling us you're not a serious outlet ALTHOUGH if we're being fair, we're pretty sure no one has taken them seriously as an outlet for a long, long time.

Katie Pavlich with the takedown:

What she said.

If by energy he means 'cried a lot' yeah, that was the energy we saw. Note, we did have one Twitchy writer keeping an eye on them during our live blog last night and wow, it was so bad. SO BAD. Impressively bad.

They don't know what to do right now and it's glorious.

Actually they went virtual because Biden has COVID.

Heh.

It was not about covering the convention, it was about mocking and debunking it.

Imagine their dozens of viewers really enjoyed it.

Meanwhile on CNN:

Something's happening.

You bet your sweet bippy it is.

