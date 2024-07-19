Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention as Only SHE Can

Most everyone knows MSNBC is full of it but what they pulled during the RNC Convention with using a fake backdrop to pretend they were there?! WOW. Tell us you're not a seriously outlet without telling us you're not a serious outlet ALTHOUGH if we're being fair, we're pretty sure no one has taken them seriously as an outlet for a long, long time.

Katie Pavlich with the takedown:

Just to get ahead of things, the lunatics at MSNBC will claim to accurately analyze tonight’s RNC events, but they aren’t actually here. They can’t feel the room because they aren’t in it. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 19, 2024

What she said.

I’m hearing the energy is off the charts. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 19, 2024

If by energy he means 'cried a lot' yeah, that was the energy we saw. Note, we did have one Twitchy writer keeping an eye on them during our live blog last night and wow, it was so bad. SO BAD. Impressively bad.

They don't know what to do right now and it's glorious.

But they’re in the glow of the LED screens. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) July 19, 2024

Actually they went virtual because Biden has COVID.

Heh.

Other than the keynote speakers they’re not really covering it anyway every time someone comes up especially when they’re going to savage Biden like the gold star families they cut away for an interview. During Eric’s speech they were running a segment on abortion and the… — Dr. Susan FACP (@Susan3426017858) July 19, 2024

It was not about covering the convention, it was about mocking and debunking it.

Imagine their dozens of viewers really enjoyed it.

Meanwhile on CNN:

Van Jones says the last time he was at a convention that felt like this it was 2008 with Obama.



“Something’s happening.” pic.twitter.com/tbFR3oe185 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 19, 2024

Something's happening.

You bet your sweet bippy it is.

