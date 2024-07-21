Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL

You know, for caring so much about our DEMOCRACY (or was it conservatism these people claimed they were trying to save, we forget), The Bulwark editor Sarah Longwell sure doesn't seem to care about the will of the American people who vote for Democrats.

Advertisement

Gosh, you'd think she of all people would want the voters to decide who will represent them in the upcoming presidential election.

Almost as if since they've figured out he could lose they want a 'take back' - except it doesn't work that way.

Look at this:

I’ve conducted 14 focus groups since the debate. Some top lines from the swing voter groups:



1. Almost ALL want Biden to step aside. They don’t think he can do the job for four more years. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 20, 2024

Full disclosure, Sarah really thinks a lot about herself and what she thinks and penned a rather lengthy thread about Biden stepping aside but we won't bore you with it. You're welcome. Instead, we'll just jump to where this actually got interesting ...

Republican Sarah Longwell calls for elites to dump Joe Biden and ignore the will of millions of Democrat voters.



Undermining democracy is a real thing. https://t.co/GZ3nwYIM83 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 20, 2024

They. Just. Can't. Deal.

He's right. They're undermining the very democracy they've been claiming Trump is a threat to ... for years. The irony.

As you can imagine, the Never Trump horde freaked OUT.

Look at this bleating:

Dude, your people tried to literally steal an election and override millions of Democratic votes already cast



You might want to sit this one out, even though I'm sure your concern for the will of "Democrat voters" (most of whom say they want Biden replaced) is genuine https://t.co/DxA4t7uyhN — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) July 21, 2024

Dude.

So tough.

I wish I was smart enough to understand that breaking into the capitol to stop an election being certified is the will of the people, and trying to talk a candidate into quitting before he’s formally nominated is ignoring “the will of millions of voters.” https://t.co/iEp509LcPR — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) July 20, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trump sycophants want Biden as their opponent, for obvious reasons. Their purported concern for “ignore the will” of D voters is but a canard. I would in fact, prefer primaries to be less democratic in many instances. Especially with an electorate susceptible to demagogues. https://t.co/tzf84S4lrt — Ethereal712 (@ethereal712) July 21, 2024

Trumpists are just obviously terrified that Biden might step aside. https://t.co/7obCamRlRu — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 20, 2024

Terrified? Nah. We just like watching Democrats getting their comeuppance after everything they've pulled on Trump and Americans in general. Honestly, most of us feel sorry for Joe at this point BUT at the same time, Democrats don't get to spend years insisting they are defending democracy only to turn around and boot their candidate because they're TERRIFIED he won't win.

See how that works?

Trumps right hand man Richard Grenell wants Biden to stay in the race, for obvious reasons. https://t.co/J5uLNFI1fZ — Kristopher Kestian (@kriskestian) July 20, 2024

Advertisement

Ummm ... because that's who Democrats voted for in the primary?

This isn't difficult.

HA HA HA HA HA

Awww, the schadenfreude is so delish.

=======================================================================

Related:

NO Mercy! Trump Jr. WRECKS Secret Service Brass for LYING About DENYING Trump Security Requests and DAMN

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC

No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

=======================================================================