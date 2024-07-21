STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for...
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump S...
Trump Jr. Just Goes OFF After Secret Service Gets BUSTED Lying About Assassination...
'I Have No Confidence': House DEMOCRAT Calls on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
CNN Fact-Checker Gives Some Context About Alleged Illegal Alien Murderer
BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday
'They Got Me': Leaked Memo Shows J.D. Vance's Anti-Woke Ideology
Donald Trump Brings the House Down in Michigan With ONE LINE about Democracy...
MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Black Men at RNC Are 'White Adjacent'
Open Letter to Joe Urges Him, ‘Don’t Let Them Get Away With This’
Daily Dot Analysis Seems to Have Uncovered J.D. Vance's Spotify Playlist
Friends in Academia Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around a Second Trump Term
And? Usha Vance Gives Speech to Crowd Holding ‘Mass Deportations Now’

Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

You know, for caring so much about our DEMOCRACY (or was it conservatism these people claimed they were trying to save, we forget), The Bulwark editor Sarah Longwell sure doesn't seem to care about the will of the American people who vote for Democrats.

Advertisement

Gosh, you'd think she of all people would want the voters to decide who will represent them in the upcoming presidential election.

Almost as if since they've figured out he could lose they want a 'take back' - except it doesn't work that way.

Look at this:

Full disclosure, Sarah really thinks a lot about herself and what she thinks and penned a rather lengthy thread about Biden stepping aside but we won't bore you with it. You're welcome. Instead, we'll just jump to where this actually got interesting ... 

They. Just. Can't. Deal.

He's right. They're undermining the very democracy they've been claiming Trump is a threat to ... for years. The irony. 

As you can imagine, the Never Trump horde freaked OUT.

Look at this bleating:

Recommended

Trump Jr. Just Goes OFF After Secret Service Gets BUSTED Lying About Assassination Attempt on His Dad
Sam J.
Advertisement

Dude. 

So tough.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Terrified? Nah. We just like watching Democrats getting their comeuppance after everything they've pulled on Trump and Americans in general. Honestly, most of us feel sorry for Joe at this point BUT at the same time, Democrats don't get to spend years insisting they are defending democracy only to turn around and boot their candidate because they're TERRIFIED he won't win.

See how that works?

Advertisement

Ummm ... because that's who Democrats voted for in the primary?

This isn't difficult. 

HA HA HA HA HA

Awww, the schadenfreude is so delish.

=======================================================================

Related:

NO Mercy! Trump Jr. WRECKS Secret Service Brass for LYING About DENYING Trump Security Requests and DAMN

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC

No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN RICHARD GRENELL NEVER TRUMP THE BULWARK

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Jr. Just Goes OFF After Secret Service Gets BUSTED Lying About Assassination Attempt on His Dad
Sam J.
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump Security FAILS
Sam J.
STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for Pushing Biden to 'Pass the Torch'
Sam J.
'I Have No Confidence': House DEMOCRAT Calls on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle to Resign
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday
Aaron Walker
Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Jr. Just Goes OFF After Secret Service Gets BUSTED Lying About Assassination Attempt on His Dad Sam J.
Advertisement