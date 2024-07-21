STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for...
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump S...
Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and...
'I Have No Confidence': House DEMOCRAT Calls on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
CNN Fact-Checker Gives Some Context About Alleged Illegal Alien Murderer
BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday
'They Got Me': Leaked Memo Shows J.D. Vance's Anti-Woke Ideology
Donald Trump Brings the House Down in Michigan With ONE LINE about Democracy...
MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Black Men at RNC Are 'White Adjacent'
Open Letter to Joe Urges Him, ‘Don’t Let Them Get Away With This’
Daily Dot Analysis Seems to Have Uncovered J.D. Vance's Spotify Playlist
Friends in Academia Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around a Second Trump Term
And? Usha Vance Gives Speech to Crowd Holding ‘Mass Deportations Now’

Trump Jr. Just Goes OFF After Secret Service Gets BUSTED Lying About Assassination Attempt on His Dad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:20 AM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Well well well, what do ya' know? Seems Trump requested more security for July 13 (you know, the day he was literally SHOT) and was actually DENIED by the Secret Service 'Brass'. And then when they were called out for denying his request for more security, they lied about it.

Advertisement

Then they admitted they actually did deny his request.

Why deny the request? Why lie about it? 

This just gets worse and worse you guys.

When even WaPo is reporting it?

Not good ... for the Secret Service 'Brass'. 

Oopsie. 

Trump Jr. was LIVID about their obvious failure to protect his father, and honestly, who could blame him?

Because they thought they'd get away with it.

Why wouldn't they? So far they've gotten away with everything else they've pulled ... 

That would be a GREAT start.

Recommended

Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sensing a pattern when it comes to three-letter-agencies in the federal government.

Ahem.

They all lied.

=======================================================================

Related:

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC

No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Own DIG at RNC24

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

=======================================================================

Tags: SECRET SERVICE SECURITY TRUMP DONALD TRUMP JR.

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump Security FAILS
Sam J.
STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for Pushing Biden to 'Pass the Torch'
Sam J.
'I Have No Confidence': House DEMOCRAT Calls on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle to Resign
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday
Aaron Walker
Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement