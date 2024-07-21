Trump Jr. Just Goes OFF After Secret Service Gets BUSTED Lying About Assassination Attempt on His Dad

Well well well, what do ya' know? Seems Trump requested more security for July 13 (you know, the day he was literally SHOT) and was actually DENIED by the Secret Service 'Brass'. And then when they were called out for denying his request for more security, they lied about it.

Then they admitted they actually did deny his request.

Why deny the request? Why lie about it?

This just gets worse and worse you guys.

When even WaPo is reporting it?

Not good ... for the Secret Service 'Brass'.

July 13: Rep. @michaelgwaltz claims

Secret Service denied Trump’s requests for more security



July 14: Secret Service says it didn’t deny Trump’s requests



TODAY: Secret Service admits it “may have” denied Trump’s requests pic.twitter.com/ThkYFmUfCp — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 20, 2024

Oopsie.

Trump Jr. was LIVID about their obvious failure to protect his father, and honestly, who could blame him?

Oh, so USSS brass lied! They flagrantly denied something they could have checked in two seconds, then after an uproar they turned around and told the truth a week later about a simple request for more manpower on my father’s detail.

Why try to hide that easily discoverable fact? pic.twitter.com/ldu0YtQcyp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2024

Because they thought they'd get away with it.

Why wouldn't they? So far they've gotten away with everything else they've pulled ...

This is not surprising at all, the establishment hates your father! — Joshua Michael Mlinek🇺🇸 (@Joshua_M_Mlinek) July 21, 2024

Start investigating Mayorkas — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 21, 2024

That would be a GREAT start.

They lied and hid the facts because protecting their asses is more important than protecting President Trump. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 21, 2024

Sensing a pattern when it comes to three-letter-agencies in the federal government.

Ahem.

Mayorkas lied to the American people when he said he never denied any request for Trump to have an increased Secret Service detail. We need accountable now! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 21, 2024

They all lied.

