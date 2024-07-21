Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot and Putting Her in THIS Position

The Left is obsessed with somehow proving Trump was not shot and the entire thing was staged. No, really. Only someone filled with such hatred would accuse a candidate of staging a shooting where an innocent man was killed to somehow boost their campaign and polls. One has to wonder how desperate someone else has to be to push such a horrific lie, such a damaging and hate-filled conspiracy theory.

Like this broad.

Jackson was not the treating physician. Jackson no longer has a medical license. This is absurd. https://t.co/jzFQw5wD61 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 20, 2024

What's absurd? He examined Trump, he released his findings.

Seems pretty standard to us especially if Jackson has been treating Trump all along.

2 cm is a lot of ear — Alex Sidlak (@AmSidlak) July 20, 2024

That it is.

Definitely not something that would happen if you were hit with glass. But that didn't stop Juliette from doubling down on her asinine post:

I have no reason to doubt Trump was shot. I have condemned the assassination attempt. I have criticized the Secret Service. But this is just weird and getting weirder and I hate being put in this position but why can't we just get a real doctor to tell us. https://t.co/plPkdmINYT — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 20, 2024

POOR Juliette. She's the real victim. How dare Trump get shot and put her in this position?!

IT'S TRUMP'S FAULT.

We made the same face.

What is Joe Biden’s daily drug cocktail? Curious? — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) July 21, 2024

You people are nuts — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 21, 2024

He IS a real doctor, numbnuts.



Your only beef is he doesn't have the "government's" benevolent permission to practice. That doesn't make him not a doctor. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) July 21, 2024

Her only beef is 'orange man bad'.

Imagine if you had asked all these questions about soneone else's obvious mental decline? #EarGate — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 21, 2024

Do you have equal curiosity about the Parkinson's doctors visiting Biden? — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) July 21, 2024

And they call Conservatives conspiracy theorist... — Chris (@FadeRetVet) July 21, 2024

They love to project on us who and what they really are.

