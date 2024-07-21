Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot and Putting Her in THIS Position

Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on July 21, 2024
Twitchy

The Left is obsessed with somehow proving Trump was not shot and the entire thing was staged. No, really. Only someone filled with such hatred would accuse a candidate of staging a shooting where an innocent man was killed to somehow boost their campaign and polls. One has to wonder how desperate someone else has to be to push such a horrific lie, such a damaging and hate-filled conspiracy theory.

Advertisement

Like this broad.

What's absurd? He examined Trump, he released his findings.

Seems pretty standard to us especially if Jackson has been treating Trump all along.

That it is. 

Definitely not something that would happen if you were hit with glass. But that didn't stop Juliette from doubling down on her asinine post:

POOR Juliette. She's the real victim. How dare Trump get shot and put her in this position?!

IT'S TRUMP'S FAULT.

We made the same face.

Her only beef is 'orange man bad'.

They love to project on us who and what they really are.

