BREAKING: Joe Biden DROPS OUT

As you can see, Biden is saying he is dropping out of the race because it is best for his party and the country, but he is not resigning from the presidency. He also is not endorsing Kamala Harris for President.

Or at least whoever wrote this is saying those things.

As J.D. Vance pointed out, this is untenable:

If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?



Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief.



There is no middle ground. — JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024

Obviously, this was written at a time before Joe Biden made it official, but he is right. While Biden hasn’t said why he was resigning, we all know the reason: Because he is not competent to do the job. Or more precisely, he was not competent to do the job and the American people found out at the last debate.

Again, we don’t relish the thought of a Harris presidency, even if it only lasts until next January, but we need a president who is present, to make the decisions in any crisis.

This is breaking news, so we won’t have too many reactions. That will surely come in subsequent posts. But we will share one from our co-worker:

I don’t know whether to think “holy crap” or “meh, that figures” 😂 https://t.co/9IHH8eQ8RI — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) July 21, 2024

We're going to go with both ...

Anyway, we have no doubt that there will be much, much more coverage of this event as time goes on. Buckle in for another crazy news weekend at Twitchy.