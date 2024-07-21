Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife...
Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot...
Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters...
Oh FFS: Add THIS to the List of GOOD Things People Do That...
Ya' BURNT! Elon Musk Owns Stephen King SO BRUTALLY Defending Trump It's Actually...
'Gotta Be S**TIN' Me!' New York Times Suggestion for Candidate to Replace Biden...
STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for...
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump S...
Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and...
Trump Jr. Just Goes OFF After Secret Service Gets BUSTED Lying About Assassination...
'I Have No Confidence': House DEMOCRAT Calls on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
CNN Fact-Checker Gives Some Context About Alleged Illegal Alien Murderer
BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday

BREAKING: Joe Biden DROPS OUT

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  2:16 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Here we go:

And in case you are having trouble reading this, we will embiggen it for you.

You might be able to enlarge it further if you need to.

Advertisement

As you can see, Biden is saying he is dropping out of the race because it is best for his party and the country, but he is not resigning from the presidency. He also is not endorsing Kamala Harris for President. 

Or at least whoever wrote this is saying those things.

As J.D. Vance pointed out, this is untenable:

Obviously, this was written at a time before Joe Biden made it official, but he is right. While Biden hasn’t said why he was resigning, we all know the reason: Because he is not competent to do the job. Or more precisely, he was not competent to do the job and the American people found out at the last debate.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Again, we don’t relish the thought of a Harris presidency, even if it only lasts until next January, but we need a president who is present, to make the decisions in any crisis.

This is breaking news, so we won’t have too many reactions. That will surely come in subsequent posts. But we will share one from our co-worker:

We're going to go with both ...

Anyway, we have no doubt that there will be much, much more coverage of this event as time goes on. Buckle in for another crazy news weekend at Twitchy.

Tags: ELECTION JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT RESIGNATION 25TH AMENDMENT

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with the Right
Sam J.
'Gotta Be S**TIN' Me!' New York Times Suggestion for Candidate to Replace Biden is a DOOZY and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot and Putting Her in THIS Position
Sam J.
Ya' BURNT! Elon Musk Owns Stephen King SO BRUTALLY Defending Trump It's Actually Hard to Let It Sink In
Sam J.
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump Security FAILS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS Sam J.
Advertisement