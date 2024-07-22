Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)

Kamala Harris is the hot mess to end ALL hot messes.

She's the sort of train wreck other train wrecks walk by and say, 'DAMN, that's a train wreck.'

We know you know that we know you know that we know you know that BUT when you hear it from Kamala's own mouth?

Yikes.

Seriously, this is her all but admitting she has no business being president.

Watch:

FLASHBACK:



One year ago today, Kamala Harris reminded people she is not a foreign policy expert:



"The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea."pic.twitter.com/D8TBvSSCEL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 29, 2023

CACKLE CACKLE!

C'mon man!

That's MALARKEY!

Biden might get confused, Biden might shakes hands with people who aren't there, Biden might even think he's still Obama's vice president but we're willing to bet even he knows more about foreign policy than Cackles.

That's a disaster waiting to happen.

She has a stutter — Rob Hamilton (@Rob1Ham) July 22, 2024

HAAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

Then again, let's not give Democrats any ideas, ok?

Woof, this woman is just a train wreck. Then again, she was chosen to check off identity boxes so we shouldn't expect much.

Not true. She has the chops! https://t.co/AIlg664t8C — Airish1 (@airish1) July 22, 2024

You guys ... sure, this is funny (we'd be lying if we said we weren't laughing our arses off reading all of this) BUT this is the person Democrats will likely be pushing to run against Trump. And we know how much our pals on the Left love to fortify an election.

So that means we have to work TWICE AS HARD even if Kamala is HALF AS POPULAR as Biden. We're not just up against Harris, Biden, or whoever they pick - we are up against the machine and we can't forget it.

