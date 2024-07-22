"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things...
'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've...
UNFIT: There's More Evidence Kamala Harris Participated in an Insurrection Than Donald Tru...
Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Coronation: Kamala Harris Has Already Locked Down the Delegations of Five States
The Defenders of Democracy Are Finally Reaping What They've Sown
Politico Says Republicans Are Pouncing, Claiming Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden's Cognitiv...
The Democrats Are Not Like Us
Senator Grassley Wants to Know Why Dr. Jill Had Four TIMES as Many...

Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on July 22, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Kamala Harris is the hot mess to end ALL hot messes.

She's the sort of train wreck other train wrecks walk by and say, 'DAMN, that's a train wreck.'

We know you know that we know you know that we know you know that BUT when you hear it from Kamala's own mouth?

Yikes.

Seriously, this is her all but admitting she has no business being president.

Watch:

CACKLE CACKLE!

C'mon man!

That's MALARKEY!

Biden might get confused, Biden might shakes hands with people who aren't there, Biden might even think he's still Obama's vice president but we're willing to bet even he knows more about foreign policy than Cackles.

That's a disaster waiting to happen.

HAAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

Then again, let's not give Democrats any ideas, ok?

Woof, this woman is just a train wreck. Then again, she was chosen to check off identity boxes so we shouldn't expect much.

You guys ... sure, this is funny (we'd be lying if we said we weren't laughing our arses off reading all of this) BUT this is the person Democrats will likely be pushing to run against Trump. And we know how much our pals on the Left love to fortify an election.

So that means we have to work TWICE AS HARD even if Kamala is HALF AS POPULAR as Biden. We're not just up against Harris, Biden, or whoever they pick - we are up against the machine and we can't forget it.

