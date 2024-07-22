BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - ENDS TODAY!
'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kamala Harris had to know Joe Biden was even more of a mess behind the scenes than what Americans were seeing and witnessing ... that or she really didn't notice and that means she's even denser than we thought. Either way, this is not a good look for any person who wants to run for president.

Senator Mike Lee put together a fairly brutal thread explaining why Kamala should be disqualified.

Take a gander:

We're pretty sure she did but keep going.

That's our guess but it's possible she's as dumb as people have claimed she is.

She's a liar.

Whoda thunk?

Not even a little bit.

And we all know Democrats had a plan to 'fortify' their nomination.

They just LOVE fortifying things.

Ironically, Kamala is even more unpopular than Joe Biden.

Her own STATE of California didn't even want her.

Shady.

So shady.

Heck, including Joe's wife.

So ... everyone on the Left.

That reads.

As if by clockwork.

Yeah, something stinks.

