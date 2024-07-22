'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread

Kamala Harris had to know Joe Biden was even more of a mess behind the scenes than what Americans were seeing and witnessing ... that or she really didn't notice and that means she's even denser than we thought. Either way, this is not a good look for any person who wants to run for president.

Senator Mike Lee put together a fairly brutal thread explaining why Kamala should be disqualified.

Take a gander:

Kamala either knew of Biden’s condition all along or she didn’t.

🧵

1/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

We're pretty sure she did but keep going.

If she knew all along, then she lied to keep him (and her) in power.



That should disqualify her from ascending to the presidency.

2/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

That's our guess but it's possible she's as dumb as people have claimed she is.

If she didn’t know of Biden’s condition all along, then—by repeatedly and emphatically telling us Biden was fit for office—she lied to keep him (and her) in power.



That, too, should disqualify her from ascending to the presidency.

3/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

She's a liar.

Whoda thunk?

Best case scenario for Kamala:



If somehow she was in the dark about his condition, and somehow believed in good faith that Biden was just fine, then she was naive to the point of being reckless.



That should also disqualify her from ascending to the presidency.

4/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

Regardless of what Kamala knew and when she knew it, this doesn’t speak well for her fitness for presidential office.

5/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Within the universe of scenarios in which Biden wouldn’t be on the ballot in November, if there’s one plan that would uniquely benefit Kamal Harris & maximize the possibility that she’d get the Democratic nomination, it’s this one—the plan that we now see unfolding before us.

6/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

And we all know Democrats had a plan to 'fortify' their nomination.

They just LOVE fortifying things.

This approach allowed Kamala to avoid a bruising, prolonged primary—one in which she would by no means be assured victory.

7/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

Ironically, Kamala is even more unpopular than Joe Biden.

Her own STATE of California didn't even want her.

It also minimized risks to Democrats generally by minimizing the window in which Dem on Dem political conflict could occur.

8/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

Shady.

So shady.

Kamala Harris didn’t accomplish this alone, by any means.



She had help from the mainstream news media.

9/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

She had help from people close to President Biden, including the White House staff.

10/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

Heck, including Joe's wife.

She had help from anyone and everyone willing to join in to pile on anyone who questioned Biden’s fitness for office, disparaging them as crazy conspiracy theorists.

11/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

So ... everyone on the Left.

That reads.

And then on a dime, they all turned at the same time.



As if by clockwork.

12/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 21, 2024

As if by clockwork.

Yeah, something stinks.

