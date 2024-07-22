AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women...
Let Us All Be UNBURDENED As We Experience the Passage of Time With Hilarious Kamala Harris Meme Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on July 22, 2024
Twitchy

Now that it looks more and more like Kamala Harris may be the Democratic nominee the memes are out in full force. Now to be fair, the delegates still have to vote so we still don't know who the Democrat elite will actually choose to run against Trump in November but in the meantime we can still point and laugh at Kamala ... so why not?!

This meme thread is a good place to start.

Note, we left a bunch out that we didn't feel were Twitchy-friendly so if you want to see more 'grown up' memes, you'll have to check the thread out on Twitter.

For now though:

Get yer corn cuz this is a hoot.

We can use this one, right? It's not exactly calling her a rude name, right?

If not, we'll apologize later.

Our bad.

Heh.

Oof.

And oof again.

Yet they may indeed be burdened by what will be.

There's a passage of time joke here to be made but this editor is quite honestly too fried to make it.

"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things Look Even WORSE
Doug P.
BAHAHAHA.

Don't worry, we're sure Democrats are more than willing to power through all of this.

Can't let up.

Honorable mention:

*snort*

=======================================================================

