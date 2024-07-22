Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True

We can neither confirm nor deny any of the details in this thread from the Oversight Project but you guys, WOW.
So much wow.
And yikes.
If any of this is true, what happened and who the Hell was actually involved?
Take a look:
🚨ASSASINATION INFO DROP🚨— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024
We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates.
To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks’s home and place of work and followed them.🧵 https://t.co/T5HETLhkgM pic.twitter.com/hMsI9dFwNk
And here we go:
Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place.— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024
This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office on June 26, 2023.
Who’s device is this? pic.twitter.com/b9ZIO5utDC
Read that again.
Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in the vicinity of the FBI.
Keep going.
Another device linked to Crooks visited Plymouth, MA. pic.twitter.com/D0uaX4mCTF— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024
Hrm.
We found a device linked to Crooks’s work that traveled to Butler, PA on July 4th and July 8th.— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024
This device stopped all activity on July 12th. pic.twitter.com/f4zk08ldDw
Recommended
The day before the shooting.
Fascinating.
On August 30, 2023, one device linked Crooks visited Allegheny Arms. pic.twitter.com/6JUFQ1gM1R— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024
It's like a movie.
Here’s all the relevant locations within Bethel Park, PA that are linked to both Crooks’s home and place of work. pic.twitter.com/nfPVTw7U2o— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024
What the Hell!?
For those that are tracking this type of data, we identified devices that were located at Crook’s home and his work within the past year.— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024
There were at least 9 devices linked to these AD-IDs
We are willing to cooperate with legitimate investigations and share further…
Post continues:
We are willing to cooperate with legitimate investigations and share further information.
For the protection of whistleblowers and our investigation, we will not be sharing further information with the congressional task force due to the connective tissue between that entity and FBI, USSS, and other entities.If you have any further information, leads, or tips, please e-mail us directly at [email protected]
Whoa.
Pardon this editor while she dons her FOURTH tinfoil hat of the week.
