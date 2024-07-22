Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True

Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We can neither confirm nor deny any of the details in this thread from the Oversight Project but you guys, WOW.

So much wow.

And yikes.

If any of this is true, what happened and who the Hell was actually involved?

Take a look:

And here we go:

Read that again.

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in the vicinity of the FBI.

Keep going.

Hrm.

The day before the shooting.

Fascinating.

It's like a movie.

What the Hell!?

Post continues:

We are willing to cooperate with legitimate investigations and share further information.

For the protection of whistleblowers and our investigation, we will not be sharing further information with the congressional task force due to the connective tissue between that entity and FBI, USSS, and other entities.If you have any further information, leads, or tips, please e-mail us directly at [email protected]

Whoa.

Pardon this editor while she dons her FOURTH tinfoil hat of the week.

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION TRUMP

