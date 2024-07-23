'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is

WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

All of the Kamala Harris insanity really just started yesterday and we're already tired of writing about this heifer. To be fair, we've been writing about her off and on for years now but covering her as a presidential candidate?

Gag.

Let's hope anyone who is considering voting for Kamala sees this thread from John LeFevre.

Here we go:

Awww, we'd forgotten about her support for Jussie Smollett.

Pretty much.

She all but called for violence during the 2020 summer of love.

Yeah, this seems relevant in a big way.

Especially if you support Ukraine.

Classy. Democrats have always been Democrats though.

Of course she's evil. She watched the old white man who picked her as his vp get tossed aside like a day-old bread and gladly took his spot.

Don't forget the cheap labor!

Yikes.

Drill baby drill.

At best.

We've seen middle-schoolers who are far brighter than Kamala, just sayin'.

Literally.

Remember when she bragged about smoking weed?

That was hilarious.

Note: We did not include one post in this thread as it is Kamala with Montel Williams. The post claims one of the women is his girlfriend, but it's actually Montel's daughter. Just FYI.

There is more, of course.

In other words, other than some convenient identity boxes Democrats like to check, she's not at all qualified to be the leader of the free world. Ironically, she's even less qualified than Biden ... 

Democrats sure can pick 'em.

