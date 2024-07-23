'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is

All of the Kamala Harris insanity really just started yesterday and we're already tired of writing about this heifer. To be fair, we've been writing about her off and on for years now but covering her as a presidential candidate?
Gag.
Let's hope anyone who is considering voting for Kamala sees this thread from John LeFevre.
If you know someone who could vote for Kamala Harris, send them this thread:— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Here we go:
She's a race-baiting idiot. pic.twitter.com/szF6snPJW2— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Awww, we'd forgotten about her support for Jussie Smollett.
She's vapid and uninspiring.https://t.co/VC1p9whqYt— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Pretty much.
She raised money for BLM thugs, including bailing out a guy who later committed murder. pic.twitter.com/kcisF1nv0I— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
She all but called for violence during the 2020 summer of love.
She was sent to Europe to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where she provoked Putin.— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
A day later, he invaded.https://t.co/30QvqO1HVK
Yeah, this seems relevant in a big way.
Especially if you support Ukraine.
She thinks we need to "reduce population" in order to stop climate change.https://t.co/rtx3YGyH5e— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Classy. Democrats have always been Democrats though.
She is evil.https://t.co/3PlE69fIZe— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Of course she's evil. She watched the old white man who picked her as his vp get tossed aside like a day-old bread and gladly took his spot.
She jailed innocent black men to advance her career.https://t.co/KQBby0RS6H— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Don't forget the cheap labor!
Here is a mosaic of Kamala Harris, made out of the black men she kept in prison beyond their sentences to use as free labor for the State of California.— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
h/t: @BillboardChris pic.twitter.com/EH4oXUwb8c
Yikes.
She wants to end fracking.https://t.co/kFA4KwlbrB— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Drill baby drill.
She has a room temperature IQ.https://t.co/acxkbr3im7— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
At best.
Seriously... she has the intellect of a middle-schooler.https://t.co/ISr1mn0ubG— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
We've seen middle-schoolers who are far brighter than Kamala, just sayin'.
She got destroyed in 2020, dropping out with less than 1% support... before being chosen as VP after Biden explicitly vowed to pick a "black woman."— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
She is literally the DEI candidate.https://t.co/8uCKn1EbeN
Literally.
She's a fraud.— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
Her mother was an Indian with a Berkeley PhD. Her father was a professor at Stanford.
Now she’s keepin’ it real.https://t.co/WfWATO7RoS
Remember when she bragged about smoking weed?
That was hilarious.
Note: We did not include one post in this thread as it is Kamala with Montel Williams. The post claims one of the women is his girlfriend, but it's actually Montel's daughter. Just FYI.
There is more, of course.
As border czar, she's responsible for the biggest influx of illegal aliens in US history - bringing with it - drugs, crime, and a drain on all of our resources: healthcare, schools, housing, law enforcement, etc. pic.twitter.com/bNtjF0USJI— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 22, 2024
In other words, other than some convenient identity boxes Democrats like to check, she's not at all qualified to be the leader of the free world. Ironically, she's even less qualified than Biden ...
Democrats sure can pick 'em.
