'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan

For four years, the dead legacy media turned a blind eye to all of Hunter Biden's corrupt business arrangements, and never once wondered who the 'Big Guy' was who got his 10 percent from those deals.

The media also could not be bothered with the revolving door between the Biden administration and media organizations, such as when Jen Psaki negotiated her MSNBC contract while still working as White House Press Secretary -- and also lied about joining that network.

Let's face it. It was a pretty easy gig, wasn't it, Jake Tapper?

But now that the Bad Orange Man is back in the White House, we can expect the leftist media apparatchiks to run hit piece after hit piece slamming any and all Trump administration officials for any outside positions they once held.

One of those officials they hate the most is Border Czar Tom Homan, who is executing President Trump's pledge to deport as many illegal alien criminals as possible.

This morning, The Washington Post suddenly decided that conflicts of interest are a problem again as they 'exposed' the fact that Homan previously worked for a private immigration detention contractor.

Before he joined the Trump administration, “border czar” Tom Homan previously consulted for GEO Group, a key contractor in the administration’s mass deportation agenda, according to a newly released disclosure. https://t.co/hs5YR63zQi — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 27, 2025

You might want to grab a seat because the Post has some truly shocking news.

Homan, while not in any government capacity, was paid a whopping $5,000 to consult with GEO Group.

GASP!

Of course, with no evidence, the 'reporters' in this piece simply assume that he was paid a lot more than that.





Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement that Homan abides by 'the highest ethical standards' and that he gave up a 'successful private career' to work as a high-ranking government official.

[Editorial note: why did the Post feel the need to put those two phrases into quotation marks? Yeah, we know why.]



She cited a statement Homan issued in response to The document said GEO paid him more than $5,000 during the two years preceding his government appointment in January. Ethics rules do not require any more specific disclosure, and the amount Homan received could be far higher.Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement that Homan abides by 'the highest ethical standards' and that he gave up a 'successful private career' to work as a high-ranking government official.[Editorial note: why did the Post feel the need to put those two phrases into quotation marks? Yeah, we know why.]She citeda statement Homan issued in response to reports about his consulting work in December, when he said he would recuse himself 'from any involvement, discussion, input, or decision of any future government contracts that may be awarded.'

Gosh, it sure sounds to us like Homan was paid for his expertise as a private citizen and now no longer has any financial or other interest in GEO Group.

But what do we know? We're not 'journalists.'

This proves Trump is choosing the best — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 27, 2025

Thank you for confirming that Tom Homan is an excellent choice to lead this effort. — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 27, 2025

So, Trump hired an expert. This is a problem for you? — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) May 27, 2025

Jackson, whom the Post cited in their hit piece, fired back at them, and fired back HARD.

In case you’re wondering what world-class sources WaPo talked to for this story:



Their ‘ethics expert’ called for President Trump to be removed via 25th amendment for his immigration policy.



The ‘nonprofit immigrant rights org’ wants no criminal penalties for illegally… https://t.co/575qfT19Ym — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) May 27, 2025

... no criminal penalties for illegally crossing the border, wants to shut down all detention centers, and tells communities to 'cut ties with ICE.'



Tom Homan is an expert in his field and has always abided by the highest ethical standards. WaPo will do anything they can to try and criticize President Trump’s immigration agenda. It won’t work.

The Post also hilariously implied that Homan is 'influencing' Trump's deportation and immigration policies.

Oh, you mean those same policies that he was promising to implement throughout the ENTIRE 2024 election campaign?

LOL.

It’s funny that the WaPo now wants to pretend they care about conflicts of interests after Hunter Biden ran around the country picking up bags of cash for the Big Guy. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 27, 2025

Many others were also fascinated by the Post's newfound journalistic curiosity.

Wow. Crazy.



Hey did you know that before Alejandro Mayorkas was put in charge of Biden’s DHS, he was a board member for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a company that receives billions of tax dollars to resettle immigrants in the US? https://t.co/3IKFN6C5MJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 27, 2025

Oops.

They must have 'missed the story.' Again.

Would’ve loved this kind of investigative interest when Biden (or the aides operating him) brought in an entire senior staff and admin from left-wing dark money groups and green industry - then spent four years giving those business interests everything they asked for. https://t.co/PbB4yiYDyM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 27, 2025

We don't recall a single story from the Post regarding Senator Sheldon Whitehouse's wife, who runs a green energy 'non-profit' that has received BILLIONS in federal funding, while the Senator is one of the most vocal advocates in Congress for the 'green new deal' and against the 'climate crisis.'

Weird. That must be (D)ifferent.

Notice WaPo had little to say about Granholm's huge financial ties with green energy companies, or the huge money Merchan's daughter made off the Trump prosecution. Wonder why? https://t.co/MNsGbPheXi — The_ATL_Mac (@AtlMac64460) May 27, 2025

Move along, everyone. Nothing to see here. Not according to the Post, anyway.

You’re gonna lose your mind when you find out the Secretary of Defense spent 20 years in the military first. https://t.co/ZxpSbbVAcV — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCassidy) May 27, 2025

HA!

Apparently, Pete Hegseth was a little more than just a 'Fox News weekend host.' Huh. Who knew?

So you’re saying our Border Czar is an expert on mass deportations...



I didn’t know I could like Tom Homan more than I already do. https://t.co/mmnAgeXXdu — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 27, 2025

Thanks WP for stating the very reason Homan was the perfect man for the job. https://t.co/nWAwXqeyUF — Halcyon625 (@Halcyon625) May 27, 2025

We couldn't think of anyone better.

According to most polls, even people who didn't vote for Trump support deporting illegal immigrants. The policy has nothing to do with Homan's alleged 'influence.'

Cool. He knows something about what he's doing.



I guess you'd prefer his last job was with the American Association of Bologne Producers. Or maybe you'd prefer something like this: pic.twitter.com/lir70IctyB — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) May 27, 2025

Remember how long it took for the legacy media to admit that Sam Brinton was a criminal? We remember.

And they still won't admit that Brinton and 'Rachel' Levine are unqualified freaks.

To paraphrase Tom Cruise's Daniel Caffey in A Few Good Men, 'They have no point. They often have no point. It's part of their charm.'

Obviously, The Washington Post's team of 'investigative reporters' is trying to smear the Trump administration (again) with the mere appearance of impropriety, even when there is no actual impropriety.

Unfortunately for them, we remember all of the times they didn't care (and continue to not care) about actual scandals and conflicts of interest when it comes to anyone who has a (D) after their name.

Even more unfortunately for them, Tom Homan is excellent at his job, and President Trump naming him as the border czar is exactly what we all voted for.

But we can't wait for their next 'scandal.'

Did you know that Doug Burgum once ran a chimney sweeping business? We can practically hear Al Gore crying.

