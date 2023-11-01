It's Looking Like '10 Percent for the Big Guy' Was No Joke (the Math Checks Out)

'Hate Has No Place Here, Exclusions Apply.' Cornell Student Charged with Making Threats...
Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on November 01, 2023
Meme screenshot

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has released more receipts on sources of money for the Biden family, and as we told you earlier today.

House Oversight laid out the money trail for how a Chinese company's $5 million turned into $400,000 going into a "Hunter Biden entity":

That trail ends with a $40,000 check to Joe Biden:

It's been noticed that the $400,000 ending up as a check to Joe Biden for $40,000 would, just coincidentally, match up with the "ten percent for the Big Guy" that we've heard so much about: 

"Loan repayment" written in the memo section is starting to look quite familiar. 

Last month House Oversight found a check from Biden's brother made out to Joe, again with "loan repayment" written in the memo section, for $200,000:

*** 

