It's Looking Like '10 Percent for the Big Guy' Was No Joke (the Math Checks Out)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has released more receipts on sources of money for the Biden family, and as we told you earlier today.

House Oversight laid out the money trail for how a Chinese company's $5 million turned into $400,000 going into a "Hunter Biden entity":

BREAKING: We followed the money just like @JoeBiden dared us to.



Turns out he received $40K in laundered China money.



WHO KNEW?! pic.twitter.com/OY3YQuWg0r — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 1, 2023

That trail ends with a $40,000 check to Joe Biden:

$40,000 for the Big Guy. pic.twitter.com/9UCFanmSj2 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 1, 2023

It's been noticed that the $400,000 ending up as a check to Joe Biden for $40,000 would, just coincidentally, match up with the "ten percent for the Big Guy" that we've heard so much about:

The Chinese funneled $400k to the Biden family crime syndicate, and then the Big Guy got exactly 10%. https://t.co/ryjAW6Qtmt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 1, 2023

"Loan repayment" written in the memo section is starting to look quite familiar.

The Big Guy got his 10%? https://t.co/o0mHOGTec8 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 1, 2023

I noticed that too. The math is perfect. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) November 1, 2023

I'm sure it's just a coincidence. https://t.co/tP8dyR2dWt — Richard M (@rlmcca) November 1, 2023

Last month House Oversight found a check from Biden's brother made out to Joe, again with "loan repayment" written in the memo section, for $200,000:

Read more about our findings 👇 https://t.co/UUqun7lrpE — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

