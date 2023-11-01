House Oversight IDs 'How Joe Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money' (Here's ANOTHER Check)

In the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election and even after that, Joe Biden insisted that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.
Biden also claimed to have never taken a penny from any foreign source:
"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life! ... I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever — EVER!"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023
— Joe Biden (10/22/20) pic.twitter.com/EmI37ceW0V
More recently, Biden denied involvement during Hunter's infamous text message:
FLASHBACK TO JUNE:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023
REPORTER: "How involved were you in your son's Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"
BIDEN: "No, I wasn't"
REPORTER: "Were you?"
BIDEN: *yelling* "No!"pic.twitter.com/dwLwbVQrju
The House Oversight Committee, as part of its impeachment inquiry, has been turning up evidence that Biden wasn't being truthful (hard to believe, right?).
🚨 BREAKING 🚨— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023
We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered 🇨🇳 China money.
@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lH69OUOHid
BREAKING: We followed the money just like @JoeBiden dared us to.— Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 1, 2023
Turns out he received $40K in laundered China money.
WHO KNEW?! pic.twitter.com/OY3YQuWg0r
Read more about our findings 👇 https://t.co/i3dKc64o2O— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023
Wow, people sure did make a lot of "loan repayments" to Joe Biden. Here's one that was discovered last month:
October 20, 2023
All those "loan repayments" allow the Democrats to just spin this as evidence of Joe Biden's generosity. That will no doubt be the case this time as well.
Literal receipts provided here of Joe Biden being paid by China. https://t.co/0bDUPNnMgC— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 1, 2023
This $40K is just the tip of the iceberg.— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 1, 2023
Biden got laundered Chinese money in a massive influence peddling scheme & lied about it nonstop. @GOPoversight is building the evidence
but we’re gonna need an impeachment. https://t.co/O3BDFptNvO
Biden (and Mayorkas) should also be impeached for dereliction of duty at the southern border.
