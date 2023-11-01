House Oversight IDs 'How Joe Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money' (Here's ANOTHER Check)

In the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election and even after that, Joe Biden insisted that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

Biden also claimed to have never taken a penny from any foreign source:

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life! ... I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever — EVER!"



— Joe Biden (10/22/20) pic.twitter.com/EmI37ceW0V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023

More recently, Biden denied involvement during Hunter's infamous text message:

FLASHBACK TO JUNE:



REPORTER: "How involved were you in your son's Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"



BIDEN: "No, I wasn't"



REPORTER: "Were you?"



BIDEN: *yelling* "No!"pic.twitter.com/dwLwbVQrju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023

The House Oversight Committee, as part of its impeachment inquiry, has been turning up evidence that Biden wasn't being truthful (hard to believe, right?).

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



We’ve followed the money and identified how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered 🇨🇳 China money.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lH69OUOHid — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023

BREAKING: We followed the money just like @JoeBiden dared us to.



Turns out he received $40K in laundered China money.



WHO KNEW?! pic.twitter.com/OY3YQuWg0r — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 1, 2023

Read more about our findings 👇 https://t.co/i3dKc64o2O — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 1, 2023

Wow, people sure did make a lot of "loan repayments" to Joe Biden. Here's one that was discovered last month:

All those "loan repayments" allow the Democrats to just spin this as evidence of Joe Biden's generosity. That will no doubt be the case this time as well.

Literal receipts provided here of Joe Biden being paid by China. https://t.co/0bDUPNnMgC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 1, 2023

This $40K is just the tip of the iceberg.



Biden got laundered Chinese money in a massive influence peddling scheme & lied about it nonstop. @GOPoversight is building the evidence



but we’re gonna need an impeachment. https://t.co/O3BDFptNvO — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 1, 2023

Biden (and Mayorkas) should also be impeached for dereliction of duty at the southern border.

***

