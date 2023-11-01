Once Again, the Escapism Provided by Football Has Been Tainted
NY Times' Framing of Iran's 'Dilemma' Has People Asking WTF?
Rob Reiner Supports War Until He Doesn't
Brilliant Thread Dissects the New York Times' Antisemitism on the Hostage Posters Controve...
UPDATE: Cornell Student Arrested for Posting Violent Threats Towards Jewish Classmates
WATCH: Ordinary New Yorkers, Police Clash With Hamass Sympathizer Tearing Down Posters
GOP Stripping Money the IRS Was Going to Use to Build Its Own...
Lefty Journalists Fear Israeli Kidnap Posters Are Really Intended to Entrap Helpless Pales...
London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected...
Secretary Blinken's Son Dresses As Zelenskyy For White House Halloween Party And We...
Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled...
'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking...
For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on...

House Oversight IDs 'How Joe Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money' (Here's ANOTHER Check)

Doug P.  |  11:38 AM on November 01, 2023
Sarah D.

In the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election and even after that, Joe Biden insisted that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. 

Advertisement

Biden also claimed to have never taken a penny from any foreign source:

More recently, Biden denied involvement during Hunter's infamous text message:

The House Oversight Committee, as part of its impeachment inquiry, has been turning up evidence that Biden wasn't being truthful (hard to believe, right?).

Recommended

NY Times' Framing of Iran's 'Dilemma' Has People Asking WTF?
Doug P.
Advertisement

Wow, people sure did make a lot of "loan repayments" to Joe Biden. Here's one that was discovered last month:

All those "loan repayments" allow the Democrats to just spin this as evidence of Joe Biden's generosity. That will no doubt be the case this time as well.

Biden (and Mayorkas) should also be impeached for dereliction of duty at the southern border.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY Times' Framing of Iran's 'Dilemma' Has People Asking WTF?
Doug P.
Brilliant Thread Dissects the New York Times' Antisemitism on the Hostage Posters Controversy
Aaron Walker
Rob Reiner Supports War Until He Doesn't
Gordon K
WATCH: Ordinary New Yorkers, Police Clash With Hamass Sympathizer Tearing Down Posters
Aaron Walker
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected Fact Checks
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NY Times' Framing of Iran's 'Dilemma' Has People Asking WTF? Doug P.
Advertisement