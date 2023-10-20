Let’s Talk About Those Violent Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill This...
House Oversight Found an Answer to Biden's Question 'Where's the Money?' (Here's a Pic of the Check)

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on October 20, 2023
When Joe Biden was questioned at one point about the possibility that he and his family leveraged his political office for big money, Biden responded with a question: "Where's the money?"

That challenge was accepted. The House Oversight Committee has found some: 

That teaser gave everybody a chance to grab some popcorn.

And away we go...

Here's part of what Rep. Comer had to say: 

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator.

According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. 

And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden. 

James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.”  Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden.

Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

Democrats and much of the media will say this is evidence of nothing because the check was from Biden's brother and doesn't say "bribes for political favors" in the memo section. 

Now that's a good question.

This is the kind of reaction from the Left that can be expected:

Trump repaid a loan and he's been taken to court in New York City.

Bump: YAWN.

Also if it was a legit loan repayment Joe Biden should have no problem proving at some point he loaned his brother $200,000.

Meanwhile, Rep. Comer says there's more to come:

*** 

