I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'

J.K. Rowling has been a target of trans activist India Willoughby for quite some time. India, a 'trans woman' (read: man), really doesn't like it when women tell him no and refuse to affirm his delusions.

But while he's blocked half of X, he keeps coming back to bother Rowling like a little gnat.

Rowling, however, continues to bat him away masterfully.

I haven't ever said you're not woman enough, India.



I've said you're not a woman. Big difference. https://t.co/z9zAmGFzXa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2025

Mic. Drop.

The trans activist Left are arguing Rowling (and her fellow TERFs) are telling 'trans women' they're not 'women enough.'

No. They're not women at all. And therein lies the problem.

That dude got me blocked and I never heard of it — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) May 27, 2025

This writer is not blocked.

She'll have to work harder.

(Update: as she was writing this story, India blocked her!)

How are you not blocked by India but everyone else is? — Psalms 73 (@naryamie9) May 26, 2025

Rowling responded:

Because he loves to loathe me and possibly hasn’t yet quite lost hope that one day we’ll share that televised girly spa day. pic.twitter.com/GBoJOLrahX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2025

Shudder, indeed.

Not seeing any difference there. You denying trans women their womanhood is you claiming they are not women enough 🤷‍♀️ — Rachel Saunders (@rejserin) May 26, 2025

Trans women are not women. They are men.

"JK Rowling helped kill Brianna Ghey"



Terrible statements from India. He should be ashamed of himself. pic.twitter.com/gr1p1BQ2Td — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 26, 2025

He's lovely.

Not.

I agree big difference 😎 https://t.co/d1GsbVbsEZ — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) May 27, 2025

HUGE difference.

You're awesome. Love your ability to just tell it like it is, without fear.

BTW, we have all your books and movies, love em! https://t.co/wjCPmtXFj0 — GenX-ER 🇺🇸 (@erichsl) May 27, 2025

She really is awesome.

I love when she goes Savage on these men cosplaying as women. https://t.co/9pYGlbCvXl — RenownedZ3r0 (@RenownedZ3r0) May 27, 2025

It's the best.