'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt
Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High...
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize...
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism...
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST...
Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...

I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 27, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

J.K. Rowling has been a target of trans activist India Willoughby for quite some time. India, a 'trans woman' (read: man), really doesn't like it when women tell him no and refuse to affirm his delusions.

Advertisement

But while he's blocked half of X, he keeps coming back to bother Rowling like a little gnat.

Rowling, however, continues to bat him away masterfully.

Mic. Drop.

The trans activist Left are arguing Rowling (and her fellow TERFs) are telling 'trans women' they're not 'women enough.'

No. They're not women at all. And therein lies the problem.

This writer is not blocked.

She'll have to work harder.

(Update: as she was writing this story, India blocked her!)

Rowling responded:

Shudder, indeed.

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Trans women are not women. They are men.

He's lovely.

Not.

HUGE difference.

She really is awesome.

It's the best.

Tags: INDIA J.K. ROWLING MEN TRANSGENDER WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt
Brett T.
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
Brett T.
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the RIGHT TRACK for the FIRST TIME
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement