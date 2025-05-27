Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans

Democrats have figured out they have a massive problem with likability. Their messaging sucks, their ideas are outdated and discriminatory, not to mention all of the scandalous info coming from Biden's former administration and aides.

Advertisement

David captures exactly why the Democrats are who they are.



They hate you and would never condescend to care about your life pic.twitter.com/ZnUVwJxnMc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 27, 2025

Side note, the Badash fella has this editor blocked ...

And they wonder why people don't like them.

It’s funny because David is clearly defining normal in his dismissal of what plenty of Americans do regularly. To truly appreciate diversity you have to accept normal people do and enjoy different things. What a fraud. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) May 27, 2025

What Democrats need to admit is they don't really like America or Americans and so perhaps they should find another country to live in and crap all over. The problem is, most other countries that they likely feel are superior to America won't allow them to b**ch and moan outwardly like we do.

I’ve never been to either myself but the dismissive attitude is the issue. No room for variety of thought allowed.



I have a bit of a critique on the first post in that the idea that we in the middle go to WWE/Country concerts is a bit of a generality too. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 27, 2025

A lot of us love the WWE.

Just sayin'.

Ahem.

This is why they chose a man like Tim Walz to 'connect with the middle class.' pic.twitter.com/ilc6yKYhyB — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) May 27, 2025

When you think Tim Walz is your answer for midwestern men yeah, you've got a huge problem.

It’s never been about “COEXIST” with the left.

To leftist coexist=comply-or-die. — GGross (@GrossSeven) May 27, 2025

They hate Americans.

It is what it is.

============================================================

Related:

Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire

OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID Variant As Only SHE Can

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

============================================================