WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz appears to have a problem with the truth.

Ok, so we've known this about her for decades, but you'd think she'd at least be a bit more prepared for a question about how the Democrat Party is like a deer in headlights. It's not as if this is a surprise to any of them, even their approval numbers are way, way waaaaaay down.

Advertisement

You'd think she'd have a talking point, but ... nope.

Thank goodness.

Watch this:

🚨SUPER AWKWARD: CNN host presses Democrat Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to respond to voters thoughts that the Democrat party is like a "deer in headlights" — She LASHES OUT instead of taking voters' concerns seriously.



Did she not understand the question? pic.twitter.com/a0MLkK7KmI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 27, 2025

Oh, she understood the question.

She just didn't know how to answer it.

Those eye-liner tattooes (done on Redondo Beach in 1978) are holding up 'well'. — Brian 'Wray Epps' Mitchell, R.Ph. (@tmitch4040) May 27, 2025

Oof.

TDS in glorious full swing! Watch those indoctrinated Democrats clutch their pearls when hit with pesky factual data, completely ignoring voters’ concerns while cranking the “orange man bad” rage to apoplectic levels. How predictable! — Buffalo Al the F.R.O.G. (@TheRealFROGlife) May 27, 2025

I am ashamed to say this abject failure is from the great state of Florida where I reside. Unfortunately, there are enough stupid people in our state who vote for trash like this. Mind boggling for sure. — Rangerfan94 (@psu1983) May 27, 2025

Sadly, a lot of people vote on name recognition alone.

*cough cough*

Well, she's an idiot, so there's that. — Big Jayhawk (@rdmagnum) May 27, 2025

Fair enough.

Don't look for truth or even rational thought from Jar-jar here... She has never been a source of veracity by any means. — ChiefChip (@ChiefChip1632) May 27, 2025

Jar-Jar.

HA!

Haven't heard that one in a while.

Don't look for truth or even rational thought from Jar-jar here... She has never been a source of veracity by any means. — ChiefChip (@ChiefChip1632) May 27, 2025

Because they don't care about the people ... no, no ... they only care about power and money.

The only time they seem to actually care about people is when they can be used for their agenda and narrative.

============================================================

Related:

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?

WOW: Anonymous, Longtime Biden Aide Shares 'Thought-Process' Behind Electing Biden and It Gets Even WORSE

OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet' Will Win Back Power for DEMS

Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill and BAHAHA (Pic)

============================================================