Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING...
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to...
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're...
Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In...
Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More...
WOW: Anonymous, Longtime Biden Aide Shares 'Thought-Process' Behind Electing Biden and It...
OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet'...
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dep...
VIP
All Gave Some, Some Gave All: Some of My Favorite Tributes Honoring Memorial...
Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on...
Jake Tapper Awakens from Four-Year Coma and Conveniently Decides It’s Time to Stop...
The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’...
Nun Better: Hip-Hop Catholic Sister Beatboxes Blessings on Brazilian TV Show (WATCH)
Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias...

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on May 27, 2025

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz appears to have a problem with the truth.

Ok, so we've known this about her for decades, but you'd think she'd at least be a bit more prepared for a question about how the Democrat Party is like a deer in headlights. It's not as if this is a surprise to any of them, even their approval numbers are way, way waaaaaay down.

Advertisement

You'd think she'd have a talking point, but ... nope.

Thank goodness.

Watch this:

Oh, she understood the question.

She just didn't know how to answer it.

Oof.

Sadly, a lot of people vote on name recognition alone.

*cough cough*

Fair enough.

Recommended

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
Advertisement

Jar-Jar.

HA!

Haven't heard that one in a while.

Because they don't care about the people ... no, no ... they only care about power and money.

The only time they seem to actually care about people is when they can be used for their agenda and narrative.

============================================================

Related:

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?

WOW: Anonymous, Longtime Biden Aide Shares 'Thought-Process' Behind Electing Biden and It Gets Even WORSE

OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet' Will Win Back Power for DEMS

Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill and BAHAHA (Pic)

============================================================

Tags: DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ DEMOCRATS VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to Lose Their FUNDING and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post
Sam J.
Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING Trump for Golfing (Vid)
Sam J.
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dept. of Justice
Aaron Walker
Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected Sam J.
Advertisement