Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?

NPR is suing the Trump administration for cutting off its funding, claiming it's a violation of the Constitution.

Read that again.

Where in the Constitution does it say anything like that?

Oh, and Brian Stelter is front and center championing NPR ... because, of course, he is.

NPR filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Trump admin this morning, alleging that Trump's order to defund NPR is a "clear violation of the Constitution."



In Trump's first term, I would not have expected to write that ☝️ In Trump's second term, it was just a matter of time. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 27, 2025

WUT?

The lawsuit says Trump's order violates both "the expressed will of Congress and the First Amendment's bedrock guarantees of freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of association." Full story here: https://t.co/tmdWhHZlSi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 27, 2025

Again, they are not entitled to government funding.

Period.

The end.

Go directly to jail.

Do not collect $200.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting already filed its own lawsuit against Trump's attempt to fire three of its board members. A ruling in that case is expected soon. PBS has also been preparing to take legal action but has not yet filed anything. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 27, 2025

Maybe they shouldn't have become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party on the taxpayers' dime.

Just spitballin'.

There is no First Amendment right to taxpayer funding. https://t.co/ejCRGBFvJo — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 27, 2025

Pretty basic.

this will fail.



but it is fun to watch these entitled pricks scramble. I applied to a NPR station in the early 1990s and was told, point blank, that they were sure I had other opportunities and I should not be seeking to take positions that my historically oppressed fellow… — " 𝕏" Twit Media Critic (@TwitMediaCritic) May 27, 2025

Entitled pricks.

Perfect.

Trump is violating my First Amendment right by not funding my own propaganda network!! — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) May 27, 2025

I thought the amount of money NPR gets from the government was just so minuscule, there’s no point in even talking about it.



Funny how they’re now trying to force the government to continue the funding, even though it’s just SO LITTLE as to be essentially unnoticeable. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) May 27, 2025

NPR called the riots “the language of the unheard”.



They did stories about white rage and white tears.



They claimed Putin planted a laptop in Delaware.



They partook in the Very Fine People Hoax.



Why should TAXPAYERS fund divisive DNC propaganda? — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) May 27, 2025

This account is so much smarter than AOC, we can tell it's a parody without the label.

I love the part of the constitution where it says we must fund a very liberal media org pretending to be straight news — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) May 27, 2025

Fook the media. — Mark Zee (@PhillyEagles300) May 27, 2025

If it’s so good it can support itself. — Mark Breen (@BreenMark83719) May 27, 2025

Right? We've been told over and over again the government doesn't fund them anyway, so what's the big deal?

Under this logic, wouldn't it be a violation of the first amendment of EVERY news org not receiving Federal money — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) May 27, 2025

And that's why they'll lose the lawsuit ... as well as their funding.

Ain't it great?

