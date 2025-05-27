WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopula...
Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on May 27, 2025
Twitchy

NPR is suing the Trump administration for cutting off its funding, claiming it's a violation of the Constitution.

Read that again.

Where in the Constitution does it say anything like that? 

Oh, and Brian Stelter is front and center championing NPR ... because, of course, he is.

WUT?

Again, they are not entitled to government funding.

Period.

The end.

Go directly to jail.

Do not collect $200.

Maybe they shouldn't have become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party on the taxpayers' dime.

Just spitballin'. 

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post
Sam J.
Pretty basic.

Entitled pricks.

Perfect.

This account is so much smarter than AOC, we can tell it's a parody without the label.

Right? We've been told over and over again the government doesn't fund them anyway, so what's the big deal?

And that's why they'll lose the lawsuit ... as well as their funding.

Ain't it great?

