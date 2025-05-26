VIP
Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill and BAHAHA (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on May 26, 2025
imgflip

Awww, would you look at that? Our dear, tolerant, thoughtful, and not-at-all insane friends on the Left have come up with a checklist of things they believe are in Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill ... 

And of course, it's all wrong.

So wrong.

Crazy, embarrassing, wrong, BUT it is the Left we're talking about, so honestly, we should probably just be glad they spelled everything correctly.

Check this out:

Your VPN? Tracked. Your vote? Suppressed. Your speech? FLAGGED.

HA HA HA HA HA 

Wanna bet they didn't notice any of this happening while Biden was in office? What a bunch of dipwads. It wasn't leftists getting locked up for protesting the government or abortion clinics. It wasn't leftist parents getting added to 'domestic terrorist' lists for speaking out against school boards.

The fact that they think this is in Trump's bill is just hilariously pathetic, not to mention it proves none of them has read it, even a little bit.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Yes, we laughed as well.

A lot.

They are a special sort of stupid, so deluxe works.

Right? That would truly make America great again.

Oh, it's not sad. It's predictable. 

They wouldn't know a real piece of legislation if one fell out of the sky, landed on their big, puffy faces, and started to wiggle.

These are people looking for lazy clicks and taps from stupid, emotionally thin-skinned people.

Same, bro. Same.

