Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill and BAHAHA (Pic)

Awww, would you look at that? Our dear, tolerant, thoughtful, and not-at-all insane friends on the Left have come up with a checklist of things they believe are in Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill ...

And of course, it's all wrong.

So wrong.

Crazy, embarrassing, wrong, BUT it is the Left we're talking about, so honestly, we should probably just be glad they spelled everything correctly.

Check this out:

In case you were wondering what is being passed around insane left wing social media pic.twitter.com/sUM1UeoqTg — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) May 24, 2025

Your VPN? Tracked. Your vote? Suppressed. Your speech? FLAGGED.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wanna bet they didn't notice any of this happening while Biden was in office? What a bunch of dipwads. It wasn't leftists getting locked up for protesting the government or abortion clinics. It wasn't leftist parents getting added to 'domestic terrorist' lists for speaking out against school boards.

The fact that they think this is in Trump's bill is just hilariously pathetic, not to mention it proves none of them has read it, even a little bit.

They’ve created a whole different Project 2025 to suite their narrative, why not make their own BBB and paint Trump as the great dictator? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 24, 2025

😂😂😂 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 25, 2025

Yes, we laughed as well.

A lot.

🤣🤣🤣🤣

They are deluxe stupid — NagsDoc (@ponydoc) May 24, 2025

They are a special sort of stupid, so deluxe works.

Does it outlaw nose piercings? That's all I'm really looking for at this point. — Miss Pronounced (@mispronounced_1) May 24, 2025

Right? That would truly make America great again.

Love how the left straight up lies. No apologies, no couching the words - just lies. Big. Bold. Lies.



And even at this level of clearly lying - their audience believes what they say as truth



Very sad — Martha Day (@MarthaD80784116) May 25, 2025

Oh, it's not sad. It's predictable.

They wouldn't know a real piece of legislation if one fell out of the sky, landed on their big, puffy faces, and started to wiggle.

These are people who have never spoken to anyone conservative, right wing, MAGA... whatever you want to call it. They just tell each other what we're like and create a mythological villain that has never existed. — ⚡ Secretary Yum Yum Yum⚡ (@PatheadFarmKid) May 24, 2025

These are people looking for lazy clicks and taps from stupid, emotionally thin-skinned people.

Same, bro. Same.

